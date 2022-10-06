Well. 25 Women’s Soccer Returns to Action Saturday to Host Cornell

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The No. 25 Harvard Women’s soccer team will return to the pitch Saturday afternoon for a Matchup with the Cornell Big Red (2-5-4, 0-1-1 Ivy) on Jordan Field at 1 PM. The Crimson (7-1-2, 1-0-1 Ivy) will get back into conference play after finishing up its non-league schedule this past Tuesday against Boston University.

WHAT TO KNOW

Harvard sits at 7-1-2 on the season and 1-0-1 in Ivy League play

HWS is currently ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll

The group comes in at No. 23 in the Top-Drawer Soccer Rankings

Harvard also ranked No. 9 in the Nation in the NCAA RPI thru October 2

The Crimson most recently defeated Yale 6-0 before suffering a 1-0 setback to BU

HWS has outshot opponents 57-2 in its last two contests, including a 30-0 mark against Yale on October 1

The team Ranks No. 11 and No. 14 in the Nation by averaging 19.80 shots per game and 9.20 shots on goal per game this season

Harvard Ranks at the top of the Ivy League in goals (27), fewest goal allowed (7), margin (+20) and total points (79)

Sophomore midfielder, Hannah Bebar finds herself ranked in the top 25 nationally in assists per game (14 – .60), shots on goal per game (15 – 2.10) and points per game (24 – 1.60)

Harvard leads the all-time series with Cornell, 28-3-9

The Crimson is undefeated in its past 27 matchups against the Big Red and have come away with wins in the past four contests

The program has outscored Cornell 26-6 in the past ten matchups dating back to 2011

Lara Schenk , Smith Hunter and Taylor Fasnacht respectively rank first, second and third on the team in minutes played

The trio has shut down opposing offenses this season, headlining a defense that has held the opposition to just 32 shots on goal the entire season

Hannah Gardner and Anna Karpenko have been masterful between the posts, posting a combined save percentage of .767

This contest wraps up a three-game homestand for the Crimson, who will hit the road for three straight weekends following Saturday's action.

UP NEXT

Harvard will continue Ivy League play next weekend with a Matchup against the Brown Bears in Providence, RI on Saturday, October 15 at 1 PM. The Crimson will look to get revenge on the Bears, who snapped the Crimson’s 10-match winning streak a season ago. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and Stretch Internet.