Well. 25 Women’s Soccer Returns to Action Saturday to Host Cornell
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The No. 25 Harvard Women’s soccer team will return to the pitch Saturday afternoon for a Matchup with the Cornell Big Red (2-5-4, 0-1-1 Ivy) on Jordan Field at 1 PM. The Crimson (7-1-2, 1-0-1 Ivy) will get back into conference play after finishing up its non-league schedule this past Tuesday against Boston University.
WHAT TO KNOW
- Harvard sits at 7-1-2 on the season and 1-0-1 in Ivy League play
- HWS is currently ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll
- The group comes in at No. 23 in the Top-Drawer Soccer Rankings
- Harvard also ranked No. 9 in the Nation in the NCAA RPI thru October 2
- The Crimson most recently defeated Yale 6-0 before suffering a 1-0 setback to BU
- HWS has outshot opponents 57-2 in its last two contests, including a 30-0 mark against Yale on October 1
- The team Ranks No. 11 and No. 14 in the Nation by averaging 19.80 shots per game and 9.20 shots on goal per game this season
- Harvard Ranks at the top of the Ivy League in goals (27), fewest goal allowed (7), margin (+20) and total points (79)
- Sophomore midfielder, Hannah Bebar finds herself ranked in the top 25 nationally in assists per game (14 – .60), shots on goal per game (15 – 2.10) and points per game (24 – 1.60)
- Harvard leads the all-time series with Cornell, 28-3-9
- The Crimson is undefeated in its past 27 matchups against the Big Red and have come away with wins in the past four contests
- The program has outscored Cornell 26-6 in the past ten matchups dating back to 2011
- Lara Schenk, Smith Hunter and Taylor Fasnacht respectively rank first, second and third on the team in minutes played
- The trio has shut down opposing offenses this season, headlining a defense that has held the opposition to just 32 shots on goal the entire season
- Hannah Gardner and Anna Karpenko have been masterful between the posts, posting a combined save percentage of .767
- This contest wraps up a three-game homestand for the Crimson, who will hit the road for three straight weekends following Saturday’s action.
UP NEXT
Harvard will continue Ivy League play next weekend with a Matchup against the Brown Bears in Providence, RI on Saturday, October 15 at 1 PM. The Crimson will look to get revenge on the Bears, who snapped the Crimson’s 10-match winning streak a season ago. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and Stretch Internet.