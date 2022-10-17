Well. 25 Women’s Soccer Meets Michigan on Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 25 Penn State Women’s soccer program hosts Michigan Sunday afternoon for the Nittany Lions’ regular season home finale at Jeffrey Field.

Kickoff is at 1 pm, and the game will be broadcast by B1G+.

GAME INFORMATION

Michigan (6-6-3, 1-4-2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2022 | Time: 1 p.m. EST

Parking Information

Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

For Women’s soccer matches, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North lots. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle.

Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

Road Closures

The THON 5K will be on Sunday, and it will impact traffic. The following roads will all be closed from 9:30 AM until approximately 1:30 PM: Porter Road, Hastings, Road, Pollock Road, Fraser Road and Curtin Road.

Traffic will be held periodically along University Drive at each intersection to allow Runners to pass. Vehicles will be permitted to cross through Curtin Road via University Drive to access the parking lot.

PENN STATE BREAKDOWN

LAST TIME OUT

PSU earned its second straight shutout by blanking Wisconsin 3-0 on Thursday.

It marked just the second league loss for Wisconsin.

PSU was strong on both sides of the ball, out-shooting UW 14 to 8 and limiting the Badgers to just two shots on goal.

Goals were scored by Hocking, Payton Linnehan and Elle Kershner .

and . Asman finished with two saves in her eighth clean sheet of the season.

SCOUTING MICHIGAN

Michigan is coming off a 0-3 loss to No. 5 Northwestern is Thursday.

It marked back-to-back shutout losses by the Wolverines after they fell 0-2 at Michigan State last Sunday.

The Wolverines have faced three ranked opponents having defeated No. 20 Washington State 2-1, tied No. 19 Colorado 1-1, and lost to No. 5 NU 0-3.

Seniors Raleigh Loughman and Nicki Hernandez lead the Wolverines with nine goals each.

Loughman also has nine assists to lead the team with 27 points.

Senior Hillary Beall has been the sole keeper for the Blue, garnering 39 saves and a .780 save percentage in ten games.

PENN STATE AGAINST MICHIGAN

Penn State leads the all-time series against Michigan 25-7-7.

Last season PSU fell to Michigan twice.

The Nittany Lions dropped a 0-2 regular season contest and fell 1-2 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals to the Blue.

PSU is 6-3 in its last ten matchups with Michigan.

The Blue & White have out-scored the Wolverines 16-9 in their last ten matchups.

OTHER NOTES

The Nittany Lions were selected as the favorite to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship alongside Rutgers, according to the annual preseason poll of conference head coaches.

For the first time in the Big Ten Preseason Poll history, there was a tie for first place with Penn State and Rutgers leading the list.

The Nittany Lions have been picked as the conference preseason favorites every year since 2003.

Under the direction of head coach Erica Dambachthe Nittany Lions have won 11 Big Ten regular season Championships and four Big Ten Tournament Championships as she enters her 16th season as Penn State’s head coach.

The Nittany Lions have the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the Nation per TopDrawerSoccer.com

The Blue & White return 18 letterwinners and welcome 11 newcomers.

Seniors Penelope Hocking, Payton Linnehan and Schlegel were named Big Ten Players to Watch.

Hawking and Schlegel were named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch – Forwards list and to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

The Nittany Lions have faced four ranked opponents having defeated No. 21 West Virginia, 2-0 and No. 4 Rutgers 2-0, lost to No. 12 Stanford, 2-0 and tied No. 19 Georgetown 2-2.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Nittany Lions close out the regular season on the road at Nebraska (Oct. 20) and Iowa (Oct. 23).

The Penn State Women’s soccer season is presented by the Smeal College of Business.