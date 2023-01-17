Well. 25 Women’s Basketball preview: Texas Tech

Well. 25 Texas (13-5, 4-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (14-4, 2-3 Big 12)

Game 19

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – 7:00 pm Central

United Supermarkets Arena – Lubbock, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be streamed nationally on Big 12 Now/ESPN+ with Ron Thulin, Brandi Poole and Arielle Schafer on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 77-31.

Notables

RORI HARMON: Sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made history on Jan. 4 in the Longhorns win over TCU as she became the 4th player in program history to record a triple-double. Harmon scored 17 points and added 11 assists and 10 rebounds. After missing the first five games of the season due to injury, the Longhorns are 11-2 with Harmon in the lineup this season. In Big 12 play, Harmon is averaging 11.4 ppg, 9.2 apg, 7.0 rpg and 2.2 spg.

DEFENSE GETTING IT DONE: Last time out the Longhorns held an Iowa State team that was averaging 78.7 points per game to 53 points. Texas gave up six points in the fourth quarter to the Cyclones, marking the 14th time this season they have held an opponent to single digits for a quarter. Texas is 12-0 on the season when they hold an opponent to 59 points or less for a game. Texas leads the Big 12 and Ranks 7th in the NCAA in blocked shots per game at 5.6.

FORCING TURNOVERS: The Longhorns are forcing 22.4 turnovers per game. In the last eight games they hold a 209-68 advantage over opponents in points off turnovers. Texas ranks 8th in the NCAA in turnovers forced per game and 11th in the NCAA in turnover margin.

FAYE/GASTON DUO: Khadija Faye and DeYona Gaston are stepping up in the absence of Aaliyah Moore , who is out with a season-ending ACL injury. Faye, who transferred from Texas Tech, has four double-doubles on the season. In Big 12 play, Gaston is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 58.5 percent from the field.