Well. 25 Women’s Basketball preview: Baylor

Well. 25 Texas (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at No. 24 Baylor (13-5, 4-2 Big 12)

Game 20

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – 4:00 pm Central

Ferrell Center – Waco, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with Pam Ward (pxp) and Nikki Fargas (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 59-48. The last meeting came in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game with Texas winning, 67-58. The last time Texas won in Waco was Feb. 6, 2017.

Notables

RORI HARMON: Sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made history on Jan. 4 in the Longhorns win over TCU as she became the 4th player in program history to record a triple-double. Harmon scored 17 points and added 11 assists and 10 rebounds. After missing the first five games of the season due to injury, the Longhorns are 11-3 with Harmon in the lineup this season. In Big 12 play, Harmon is averaging 11.5 ppg, 9.2 apg, 6.8 rpg and 2.5 spg.

HARMON DROPPING DIMES: Harmon leads all NCAA DI players in assists per game in conference games with a 9.2 assists per game average.

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: This week Shaylee Gonzales earned USBWA National Player of the Week honors. Gonzales went off for a season-high 26 points to help the Longhorns to a win over No. 23 Kansas.

DEFENSE GETTING IT DONE: Against an Iowa State team that was averaging 78.7 points per game, the Longhorns held them to 53 points. Texas gave up six points in the fourth quarter to the Cyclones, marking the 14th time this season they have held an opponent to single digits for a quarter. Texas is 12-0 on the season when they hold an opponent to 59 points or less for a game. Texas leads the Big 12 and Ranks 8th in the NCAA in blocked shots per game at 5.6.

FORCING TURNOVERS: The Longhorns are forcing 22.0 turnovers per game. In the last nine games they hold a 224-81 advantage over opponents in points off turnovers. Texas ranks 10th in the NCAA in turnovers forced per game and 15th in the NCAA in turnover margin.

FAYE/GASTON DUO: Khadija Faye and DeYona Gaston are stepping up in the absence of Aaliyah Moore , who is out with a season-ending ACL injury. Faye, who transferred from Texas Tech, has four double-doubles on the season. In Big 12 play, Gaston is averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 56.5 percent from the field.