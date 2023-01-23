Well. 25 Women’s Basketball defeats Baylor in Waco, 68-55

Next Game: Oklahoma 1/25/2023 | 7:00 PM CT LONGHORN NETWORK Jan. 25 (Wed) / 7:00 PM CT Oklahoma History

WACO, Texas — Texas Women’s basketball outscored Baylor 44-33 in the second half on their way to a 68-55 win over the Bears on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

Texas (14-6, 5-2) had five players score in double figures. DeYona Gaston recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Shaylee Gonzales , Rori Harmon and Sonya Morris each added 13 and Taylor Jones scored 10.

The Longhorns held Baylor (13-6, 4-3) to 18-of-58 (31 percent) shooting from the field and forced the Bears into 22 turnovers. For the 13th time this season the Longhorns held an opponent under 59 points.

Up next the Longhorns are back at Moody Center to host No. 15 Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 pm CT.

Game Notes

• Texas wins in Waco for the first time since Feb. 6, 2017.

• It is the first time since 2010 that Texas has won back-to-back in the series against Baylor.

• Texas outrebounded Baylor, 48-34, including grabbing 19 Offensive rebounds.

• The Longhorns blocked eight shots, with three coming from Taylor Jones . Texas ranks in the top-10 in the NCAA in blocked shots per game.

• The Longhorns improved to 13-0 on the season when the opponent is held to 59 points or less.

• Texas forced Baylor into 20 turnovers and scored 16 points off turnovers.

• The Longhorns shot 19-34 (55.9 percent) from the field in the second half.

• Texas used an 11-2 run to open the second half and increase their lead to 35-24.

• The Longhorns held Baylor 19 points below their season scoring average. On the season Texas has held 18 of their 20 opponents below their season scoring average Entering the game.

• Rori Harmon recorded her 12th game of the season with at least five assists as she tallied six assists and six rebounds to go with her 13 points.

• Sonya Morris scored in double figures for the 14th time this season, including her fifth straight game. Shaylee Gonzales scored in double figures for the 13th time, including her fourth straight game.

• Texas held a 30-20 advantage in points in the paint.