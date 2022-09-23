Well. 25 Soccer preview: at Texas Tech
Match 11: Well. 25 Texas (6-1-3, 0-0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (4-2-4, 0-0-1 Big 12)
Time: Sunday, Sept. 25 – 1 pm CT
Location: Lubbock, Texas (John Walker Soccer Complex)
Tickets: LINK
Live Stats: LINK
TV: The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be watched online through this LINK.
Free Kicks:
- On Thursday, during the 1-1 tie at No. 12 TCU, the Longhorns defense limited the Horned Frogs to their lowest shot total of the season (10), while Texas’ offense tied Harvard for the most total shots (17) taken against TCU in 2022.
- Texas leads its all-time series over Texas Tech by a total of 17-9-4, while the two teams are tied at 6-6-0 in matches held in Lubbock. The Longhorns lost by identical 1-0 scores during their last two visits to the John Walker Soccer Complex back in 2018 & 2020. Since 2007, the series has usually resulted in close contests as 16 of the last 17 overall meetings have been settled by one goal or required overtime.
- Texas enters Sunday’s contest riding a 10-MATCH BIG 12 CONFERENCE REGULAR-SEASON UNBEATEN STREAK after going 6-0-3 during the 2021 league slate and opening the 2022 Big 12 schedule with a 1-1 tie at No. 12 TCUs. The Longhorns last regular-season Big 12 defeat was a 1-0 loss at Texas Tech back on Nov. 6, 2020.
- The Longhorns currently rank SECOND IN NCAA DIVISION I in assists and THIRD in assists-per-match (3.60) with 36 Helpers over their first 10 contests. Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is tied for SECOND IN THE NATION in total assists (eight) and SEVENTH in assists-per-match (0.80).
- The Longhorns also currently rate FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (96), SEVENTH in goals (30), NINTH in shots-per-match (21.4) and 11TH in scoring offense (3.00). Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks FIFTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (20) and SEVENTH in points-per-match (2.22), goals-per-match (0.89) and total goals (eight).
- At its current scoring rate of 3.00 goals-per-match, Texas is on pace to score approximately 54 goals during the 18-match 2022 regular season. That would be good for third all-time in a single campaign in Longhorns history prior to even entering the postseason. The current program record of 57 goals was established back in 2002, while the 2004 (55 goals), 2006 (51 goals), 2000 (49 goals) & 2007 (48 goals) squads round out the top five.
- Sophomore forward Trinity Byars has heated up offensively after missing the start of the 2022 fall campaign on international duty. The Richardson, Texas, native has now scored a goal in five of the Longhorns last eight matches (owns points in six-of-nine contests) and has totaled at least one point in 18 of her 31 career matches.
- Sophomore forward Trinity Byars registered her SECOND CAREER HAT TRICK and the 16th all-time in program history during the 8-0 rout of Texas Southern (Sept. 15).
- Texas sophomores Trinity Byars (2.22) and Lexi Missimo (1.80) currently rank no. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the latest Big 12 points-per-match statistics. The duo also ranks in the league’s current top 10 in points, points-per-match, goals, goals-per-match, assists and assists-per-match. Byars Tops the league in points (20) and goals (eight), while Missmo leads in assists (eight).