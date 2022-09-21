Well. 25 Soccer preview: at No. 12 TCUs

Match 10: Well. 25 Texas (6-1-2) at No. 12 TCU (5-2-2)

Time : Thursday, Sept. 10 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT

Location : Fort Worth, Texas (Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium)

Tickets : LINK

Live Stats : LINK

TV : The match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be watched online through this LINK.

Free Kicks :

Texas leads its all-time series over TCU by a 9-7-4 total (there are discrepancies between the two schools’ record books), but trails in match-ups in Fort Worth, 3-5-0. The Horned Frogs have had the best of the recent series going 6-3-4 against the Longhorns under the guidance of head Coach Angela Kelly (2012-current). In the most recent meeting on Nov. 7, 2021, TCU defeated Texas in the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Final in Round Rock, Texas, 2-1.

Texas enters Thursday’s contest riding a NINE-MATCH BIG 12 CONFERENCE REGULAR-SEASON UNBEATEN STREAK after going 6-0-3 during the 2021 league slate. The Longhorns last regular-season Big 12 defeat was a 1-0 loss at Texas Tech back on Nov. 6, 2020.

Texas owns a 15-9-2 all-time record in Big 12 Conference openers . The Longhorns are 7-2-1 in league leadlifters under the guidance of head coach Angela Kelly and have won four of their last five Big 12 openers (Kansas, 0-1, 2020; at Kansas, 1-0, 2019; vs. Baylor, 2-1 OT, 2018; vs. Iowa State, 1-0, 2017 ). Last year, Texas won its league opener at Kansas State, 2-0.

The Longhorns currently rank SECOND IN NCAA DIVISION I in assists and THIRD in assists-per-match (3.78) with 34 Helpers over their first nine contests . Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is tied for FIRST IN THE NATION in total assists (eight) and assists-per-match (0.89 ).

The Longhorns also currently rate FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (92), SIXTH in goals (29), SEVENTH in shots-per-match (21.9) and 10TH in scoring offense (3.22) . Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points-per-match (2.50), FIFTH in points (20) and goals-per-match (1.00) and SIXTH in total goals (eight) .

At its current scoring rate of 3.22 goals-per-match, Texas is on pace to score approximately 58 goals during the 18-match 2022 regular season . That would break the UT record for most goals in a single year prior to even entering the postseason. The current program record of 57 goals was established back in 2002, while the 2004 (55 goals), 2006 (51 goals), 2000 (49 goals) & 2007 (48 goals) squads round out the top five.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars has heated up offensively after missing the start of the 2022 fall campaign on international duty. The Richardson, Texas, native has now scored a goal in five of the Longhorns last seven matches (owns points in six-of-eight total contests & in five straight matches Entering Thursday at No. 12 TCU) and has totaled at least one point in 18 of her 30 career matches .

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars registered her SECOND CAREER HAT TRICK and the 16th all-time in program history during the 8-0 rout of Texas Southern (Sept. 15). That effort helped the Richardson, Texas, native earn Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for Sept. 20.