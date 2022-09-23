Well. 25 Soccer and No. 12 TCU battle to a 1-1 deadlock

Next Game: at Texas Tech 9/25/2022 | 1 p.m. CT ESPN+ Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1 pm CT at Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas – On Thursday night during a league-opening Tilt in front of 2,094 fans at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium, No. 25 Texas soccer (6-1-3) extended its Big 12 Conference unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive matches by fighting No. 12 TCU (5-2-3) to a 1-1 road draw.

Sophomore forward Holly Ward scored her second goal of the season to grant Texas the lead at the 41:00 mark before TCU eventually tied things up on a 70th minute Camryn Lancaster penalty kick.

Texas Match Notes

With the tie, Texas extended its Big 12 Conference unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive matches dating back to the start of the 2021 league campaign.

Texas held a 17-10 shot advantage over TCU, including a 7-5 lead in shots on goal, to go along with a 7-4 gap on corner kicks.

Texas extended its 2022 unbeaten streak to eight straight matches dating to Aug. 28 against Florida.

Texas is now 15-9-3 all-time in Big 12 Conference openers, including 7-2-2 under the guidance of head coach Angela Kelly .

. On Ward’s goal, a sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller registered her fifth assist of the season, while a sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin was credited with her fourth helper of 2022.

registered her fifth assist of the season, while a sophomore midfielder was credited with her fourth helper of 2022. Fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan played in her 70th consecutive match for Texas on Thursday. The Burnaby, British Columbia, native has earned time in 78 total contests over her standout career on the Forty Acres.

played in her 70th consecutive match for Texas on Thursday. The Burnaby, British Columbia, native has earned time in 78 total contests over her standout career on the Forty Acres. The Longhorns continue to lead their all-time series over the Horned Frogs, 9-7-5, with TCU ahead in Fort Worth match-ups, 5-3-1.

The Details

It was Texas that registered the match’s first shot at 3:02 as a sophomore forward Trinity Byars had a drive from the top of the box blocked wide for a corner. Off the ensuing set piece, fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks leapt high to Strike a header from the middle of the box that was deflected out to the left side of the 18. Waiting in some space was sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller and the McKinney, Texas, native rose above the crowd to head a 12-yard shot that landed on the top of the net.

TCU’s first shot came off a cross from the right side during the 13th minute as Gracie Brian volleyed a 15-yard effort directly to the UT Graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden .

At the 14:22 mark, Texas sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin tried her luck from the right side of the box, but her 14-yard attempt was saved at the right post by TCU net minder Lauren Kellett.

The Horned Frogs pressured during the 22nd minute as Messiah Bright had a shot from the left wing blocked out for a corner. On the ensuing set piece delivery towards the top of the six, Madden fought off two TCU players to make a strong catch in a crowd.

The Longhorns came close to grabbing the lead at 30:23. Byars took possession about 40 yards out and drove hard up the right side. The Richardson, Texas, product delivered a through ball into the box to an on-the-run Shimkin. Her eventual shot from a tough angle on the right wing rolled just inches outside the left post.

TCU’s Kennedy Clountz came close on her own shot from the left edge of the 18 at 34:42, but her right-footed blast traveled wide of the upper right 90.

Off a quick Texas counter during the 40th minute, Byars hammered a shot from 25-plus yards out, but the effort rolled wide right of frame.

After threatening several times, the Longhorns finally found pay dirt at 41:00. Building up from the back, Texas worked through midfield with Miller taking possession in UT’s Offensive half. She lofted a pass ahead right into the path of Shimkin, who drove hard into the right side of the box. Fighting her way through three Horned Frog defenders, the Rockville Centre, NY, native battled to the end line and crossed a ball back towards the top of the six. With a step on her marker, sophomore forward Holly Ward was waiting for an easy three-yard tap-in to give UT a 1-0 lead.

Right out of the Halftime break, Texas senior forward Sydney Nobles launched an 18-yard shot just over the cross bar at 47:19.

The Burnt Orange & White earned a dangerous free kick opportunity off a TCU foul just outside the top of the box in the 49th minute. Shimkin stepped up and blasted a shot through the wall, but Kellett managed to save it on a dive at the left post.

TCU’s dangerous forward Messiah Bright worked hard to create a scoring opportunity with some slick moves in the left side of the box during the 54th minute. She eventually attempted a left-footed shot from nine yards out, but Madden was positioned perfectly to dive and deflect the attempt outside the left post.

The Horned Frogs faced their own chance off a free kick from just outside the top of the 18 at 57:37, but Payton Crews’ 22-yard shot traveled straight to Madden.

Back at the other end, Shimkin hit a shot from the left side right at Kellett at 58:11, but the TCU keeper managed to deflect it up and onto the top netting.

Madden had to come up big again for the Horns during the 67th minute. Off a free kick from the right wing, TCU’s Crews launched a 40-plus yard drive that UT’s keeper managed to leap and tip over the cross bar. Off the ensuing corner, Bright leapt high for a header, but Struck it wide left of frame.

In the 70th minute, a pass around a UT outside back located Bright in space heading into the left side of the box. She made a quick move and went down from a collision as the head referee pointed to the spot. Camryn Lancaster stepped up and drove the TCU spot kick into the left side of the net to tie the contest at 1-1.

The goal didn’t seem to faze the Longhorns at all as Texas’ offense cranked up its pressure after the score. Off a cross from the left wing at 74:59, and with a scrum of players lying prone at her feet, McFarland somehow managed to get off a quick 15-yard shot that was stopped by Kellett.

Just a few minutes later, TCU came close to a second as Oli Pena struck a 22-yard shot just outside the left post.

The Horned Frogs almost created a golden chance to grab the lead with approximately six minutes left as a pass into the middle of the 18 came close to locating Bright in space. Fifth-year Texas defender Carlee Allen made an incredible play, however, rallying to slide in front at the last second and clear the ball over the end line for a corner.

With time running short, Shimkin nearly secured the full three points for the Longhorns by rattling a drive off the right post at 87:49. Just seconds later, a cross from the left side came close to finding Byars in space in the middle of the box, but TCU managed to deflect it away.