Well. 25 Pitt Draws 2-2 With No. 10 Denver

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men’s soccer team, ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, earned a hard fought 2-2 draw with No. 10 Denver Monday evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Filip Mirkovic and Luis Sahmkow found the back of the net to help the Panthers overcome a pair of one goal deficits in the contest.

Pitt moves to 5-3-3 on the season with a 2-2-3 mark against ranked opponents.

Denver Struck first on a long Strike following a heavy touch in the midfield that resulted in a quick change of possession. Sam Bassett gathered the loose ball 40 yards out and took one touch before skipping home the long shot into the left side of the cage.

Pitt knotted the contest at 1-1 in the 35thth minutes on a strong right foot Strike from Mirkovic. Lucas Rosa slid into the midfield from his right back position to start the sequence with a ball to Valentine Noel who then found Mirkovic on the right side of the box for the equalizer.

Joe van der Sar made a huge save in the 40sth minute coming off his line to smother a charging Denver Strike off a deflection near the top of the box. Denver ended the half with seven shots.

Denver regained the lead in the 72ndn.d minute when Ben Smith slotted home a loose ball at the top of the box. A Denver cross from the left wing popped out of a tangle of feet and Smith cleaned up the mess with a goal into the right corner of the net.

Pitt tied the game at 2-2 at the 77:40 mark on a Sahmkow penalty kick. Mirkovic helped win the PK with a sinking cross that found the hand of a Denver defender following a failed diving clear attempt. Sahmkow sent the Denver keeper sprawling to the left before depositing the penalty kick into the right side of the cage for his first goal of the season.

The Panthers late game pressure continued in the closing minutes as Sahmkow had a right foot Strike from inside the box in the 85th minute that the Denver keeper smothered. Following a pair of Pitt corners, Noel drilled a half volley Strike off the right post in the 88th minute. Denver held on against the Onslaught of pressure to get one point with the tie.

Pitt dominated play throughout the second half posting a 7-4 margin in shots and a 3-0 edge in corners. van der Sar collected five saves in goal, while Isaac Nehme had three saves for the visiting Pioneers.

The Panthers return to ACC play Friday, Oct. 14 with a trip to Blacksburg, Va. To face Virginia Tech (5 pm).

NOTES

*** Pitt is now 1-0-1 all-time against the Pioneers

*** The Panthers are now 28-4-4 at home since 2019. The .833 winning percentage at home marks the eighth best in the NCAA over the span

*** Played its fourth ranked opponent in a five-game span. Pitt has now played a total of seven ranked opponents on the season

*** Pitt is now 10-5-4 over the past three seasons against ranked opponents

*** Noel recorded a point for the third consecutive game and the seventh time this season. He shares the team lead with 12 points (5G, 2A) on the year

*** Noel now has 70 career points (29G, 12 A), becoming the third player in program to collect 70 or more career points