Well. 25 Men’s Soccer Prevails Against Dartmouth

Following wins against Princeton and Binghamton, the Red (12-3-0, 4-1-0 Ivy) hoped to continue this trend against Dartmouth (5-6-3, 2-3-0 Ivy). And sure enough the Red came out on top with a score of 2-1, making this not only Cornell’s third consecutive win in the past three games, but also the third consecutive win against Dartmouth in the last three years.

It was no easy feat, although the Red successfully fought off the spirited Big Green and it came down to a close one point game.

“I think we performed well and executed our Sprint defense and Sprint offense strategies just as intended.” said freshman midfielder Sahyd Nevado. “We had put our hard work, sweat and tears into the game and as a result came out victorious.”

