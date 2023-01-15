Well. 25 Men’s Basketball Suffers Setback to SLU

Next Game: at Bard College 1/17/2023 | 7:30 p.m Jan. 17 (Tue) / 7:30pm at Bard College History

TROY, NY – The St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team held No. 25 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to only 37 points on 26.5 percent shooting and the Saints upended the Engineers 50-37 in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Arena. RPI falls to 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the Saints improving to 8-5 and 4-3.

St. Lawrence’s zone defense held RPI to 17 first half points, including only 12 after the Engineers took a 5-0 lead three minutes into the game. The Saints scored the next 13 points for a 13-5 edge with 10:37 left in the first half. Five different players scored in that span with three (Aidan Macaulay, Gavin Macaulay, and Liam McDonald) knocking down three pointers. RPI’s Avery Eugster snapped the skid with a jumper at 9:36 and teammate Dylan Matchett followed with a bucket in the paint to bring the home team within 13-9.

Gavin Macauley countered with an and-1 and scored on a free throw after a steal to push SLU’s lead to eight points, 17-9. RPI would eventually get to within four points, 19-15, on a Trey from Jonny Angbazo with 4:30 left in the half but Trent Adamson answered with a layup. Angbazo closed the half with another basket and Rensselaer trailed 23-17 at halftime.

Aidan Macauley and Adamson started the second half with layups before Drew Storey scored from distance and Gavin Macauley knocked down two free throws for a 32-17 St. Lawrence lead three minutes into the second half. The margin was double digits the rest of the game.

Gavin Macauley was the game’s high scorer with 11 points, while Adamson had eight points, eight rebounds, and five blocked shots.