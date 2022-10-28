Well. 25 Cal routs struggling CU Buffs Women’s soccer – BuffZone

BERKELEY, Calif. — A season that began full of excitement and intrigue hit a new low on Thursday for the Colorado Women’s soccer team.

Needing a road win to keep their fleeting NCAA Tournament hopes alive, the Buffaloes instead were blasted 4-0 at No. 25 California in an afternoon Matchup. CU entered the game at No. 54 in the RPI and likely needing road wins this weekend against the Golden Bears and No. 7 Stanford to keep postseason hopes alive.

