Well. 25/22 Women’s Soccer Begins Homestand With Matchup against Yale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s soccer team (6-0-2, 0-0-1 Ivy) will be back on Jordan Field this weekend when it hosts its Ivy League rival, the Yale Bulldogs (4-4-1, 1-0-0 Ivy) at 5 PM on Saturday, October 1.

WHAT TO KNOW

Harvard is 3-0 on its home pitch this season, outscoring opponents 9-3 in those contests

After rattling off a six-game win streak to start the season, Harvard has tied its past two matchups

The team’s eight-game unbeaten streak is the program’s fourth-longest since 2011

The Crimson is one of only 12 teams in Division I without a loss (333 total teams in DI)

Harvard came in at No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, No. 22 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll and No. 18 in the RPI this week

Harvard currently leads the Ivy League in goals (21), assists (17) and points (59)

HWS is outscoring opponents 21-6 and outshooting them 141-58

The Crimson has also allowed the lowest goals against average (gaa) in the conference (.750)

The team’s scoring offense (2.62 goals per game) Ranks 22 n.d in the Nation

in the Nation Hannah Bebar paces the team with 13 points off four goals and five assists

paces the team with 13 points off four goals and five assists Bebar’s .62 assists per game ranks 17th th in the Nation

in the Nation Hannah Gardner has been a wall in net for the Crimson, posting a .444 gaa through five starts

has been a wall in net for the Crimson, posting a .444 gaa through five starts Her gaa and save percentage (.857) rank 12 th and 21 St in the nation, respectively

and 21 in the nation, respectively 13 Harvard student-athletes have recorded points this season, which is tied for the second most in the Ivy League

Harvard owns a 34-9-2 record in the series vs. Yale that dates back to 1977

The Crimson have won the past three contests and 11 of the past 13 (11-1-1)

Yale has not tallied a goal against the Crimson since 2017

UP NEXT

Harvard will continue its homestand next week when it welcomes Boston University to Jordan Field for a midweek matchup. The game will wrap up nonconference play for the Crimson.

The Crimson will also celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during the Matchup by hosting the second annual Harvard Women’s soccer Pride game.