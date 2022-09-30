Well. 25/22 Women’s Soccer Begins Homestand With Matchup against Yale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s soccer team (6-0-2, 0-0-1 Ivy) will be back on Jordan Field this weekend when it hosts its Ivy League rival, the Yale Bulldogs (4-4-1, 1-0-0 Ivy) at 5 PM on Saturday, October 1.
WHAT TO KNOW
- Harvard is 3-0 on its home pitch this season, outscoring opponents 9-3 in those contests
- After rattling off a six-game win streak to start the season, Harvard has tied its past two matchups
- The team’s eight-game unbeaten streak is the program’s fourth-longest since 2011
- The Crimson is one of only 12 teams in Division I without a loss (333 total teams in DI)
- Harvard came in at No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, No. 22 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll and No. 18 in the RPI this week
- Harvard currently leads the Ivy League in goals (21), assists (17) and points (59)
- HWS is outscoring opponents 21-6 and outshooting them 141-58
- The Crimson has also allowed the lowest goals against average (gaa) in the conference (.750)
- The team’s scoring offense (2.62 goals per game) Ranks 22n.d in the Nation
- Hannah Bebar paces the team with 13 points off four goals and five assists
- Bebar’s .62 assists per game ranks 17thth in the Nation
- Hannah Gardner has been a wall in net for the Crimson, posting a .444 gaa through five starts
- Her gaa and save percentage (.857) rank 12th and 21St in the nation, respectively
- 13 Harvard student-athletes have recorded points this season, which is tied for the second most in the Ivy League
- Harvard owns a 34-9-2 record in the series vs. Yale that dates back to 1977
- The Crimson have won the past three contests and 11 of the past 13 (11-1-1)
- Yale has not tallied a goal against the Crimson since 2017
UP NEXT
Harvard will continue its homestand next week when it welcomes Boston University to Jordan Field for a midweek matchup. The game will wrap up nonconference play for the Crimson.
The Crimson will also celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during the Matchup by hosting the second annual Harvard Women’s soccer Pride game.