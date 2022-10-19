Well. 24 Women’s Soccer Heads to Nebraska, Iowa

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 24 Penn State Women’s soccer program wraps up the regular season on the road this week, traveling to Nebraska on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 23.

GAME INFORMATION

at Nebraska (6-5-5, 4-2-2)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 | Time: 8 pm EST

at Iowa (4-6-6, 1-3-4)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 | Time: 2 pm EST

PENN STATE BREAKDOWN

LAST TIME OUT

PSU posted its third straight shutout on Sunday with a 3-0 win vs. Michigan

With two goals against the Wolverines, Schlegel achieved her 100 th career point.

career point. Junior Ellie Wheeler Assisted on two of Penn State’s goals.

Assisted on two of Penn State’s goals. The Nittany Lions out-shot the Wolverines 19 to 8 and prevented UM from taking a corner kick.

Asman posted four saves in the clean sheet.

With a combined six saves in back-to-back shutouts, Asman was named B1G Goalkeeper of the Week.

SCOUTING NEBRASKA

Nebraska is coming off a 0-4 loss to Iowa on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers are 1-0-1 against ranked opponents this season having fallen 2-4 to No. 9 Northwestern and drawing 2-2 with No. 16 Ohio State.

Sophomore Sarah Weber leads the Cornhuskers with 19 points on eight goals and three assists.

Weber also leads the league in shots per game with 4.19.

Junior Sami Hauk has started all 16 games in goal and has a .671 save percentage.

PENN STATE AGAINST NEBRASKA

Penn State leads the all-time series against Nebraska 6-2-2.

The Nittany Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five matchups with the Cornhuskers.

PSU and NEB did not play each other in Fall 2021 but did play in Spring 2021 with PSU winning 3-0.

In the last Matchup with NEB, Rachel Wasserman and Elle Kershner scored goals. Payton Linnehan Assisted with both of those goals.

SCOUTING IOWA

Iowa’s 4-0 win over Nebraska on Sunday was their first win since Sept. 11 when they beat Northern Iowa 6-0.

The Hawkeyes will visit No. 13 Northwestern on Thursday before hosting No. 24 PSU is Sunday.

Iowa has only faced one ranked opponent so far, falling 0-1 to No. 13 UCLA in their season opener.

Senior+ Hailey Rydberg leads the team with 14 points on five goals and four assists.

Junior Macy Enneking has been the starting keeper for the past three games, going 1-1-1 in goal.

PENN STATE AGAINST IOWA

Penn State leads the all-time series against Iowa 26-3-0.

PSU and Iowa split two 1-0 matches in spring 2021.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in their last five matches with the Hawkeyes.

OTHER NOTES

The Nittany Lions were selected as the favorite to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship alongside Rutgers, according to the annual preseason poll of conference head coaches.

For the first time in the Big Ten Preseason Poll history, there was a tie for first place with Penn State and Rutgers leading the list.

The Nittany Lions have been picked as the conference preseason favorites every year since 2003.

Under the direction of head Coach Erica Dambach, the Nittany Lions have won 11 Big Ten regular season Championships and four Big Ten Tournament Championships as she enters her 16th season as Penn State’s head coach.

The Nittany Lions have the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the Nation per TopDrawerSoccer.com

The Blue & White return 18 letterwinners and welcome 11 newcomers.

Seniors Penelope Hocking , Payton Linnehan and Schlegel were named Big Ten Players to Watch.

, and were named Big Ten Players to Watch. Hawking and Schlegel were named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch – Forwards list and to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

and were named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch – Forwards list and to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. The Nittany Lions have faced four ranked opponents having defeated No. 21 West Virginia, 2-0 and No. 4 Rutgers 2-0, lost to No. 12 Stanford, 2-0 and tied No. 19 Georgetown 2-2.

The Penn State Women’s soccer season is presented by the Smeal College of Business.