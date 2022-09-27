Well. 24 Women’s golf places seventh in the Williams Championship

The Hamilton College Continentals finished in seventh place out of nine teams in the 2022 Williams College Women’s Golf Championship held at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, Mass., on Sept. 24 and 25.

No fewer than five of the teams in the tournament field were nationally ranked in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division III Top 25 poll released on Sept. 23, including Hamilton, which is tied at No. 24 with Middlebury College. The Continentals posted a four-person team score of 328 on Saturday and improved to 315 in the final round for a tournament total of 643.

Well. 14 New York University captured the team title at 610. No. 9 Amherst College was runner-up at 617 and No. 12 Williams College was third at 621. Middlebury tied for fifth place at 640.

Peyton Sichol ’26 led Hamilton in a tie for 10th place out of 59 Golfers at 153. Sichol’s 76 in the first round was the best score of the weekend for the Continentals.

Sofia Weinstein ’24 carded rounds of 78 and 77, and tied for 15th place with a career-best 155. Weinstein’s final-round 77 tied Sichol for the team’s lowest on Sunday.

Maddie Hong ’23 tied for 33rd at 164 (83-81). Sarah DeSanto ’25 posted an 80 on Sunday and Olivia Strygh ’25 added an 85 in the second round. Allie Lee Hoffman ’23 and Alaina McKeen ’24 competed in the event as individuals. Lee Hoffman finished at 167 (80-87) and McKeen was another shot back at 168 (81-87).

Hamilton competes in Middlebury’s George Phinney Classic at Ralph Myhre Golf Course on Oct. 1 and 2.