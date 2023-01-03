Well. 24 Women’s Basketball Uses a Solid 4th Quarter to Pull Away from Hamilton College

Next Game: at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 1/6/2023 | 5:30 PM Jan. 06 (Fri) / 5:30 PM at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute History

ITHACA, NY – The No. 24 ranked Ithaca College Women’s basketball team held Hamilton College to just three points in the fourth quarter as that proved to be enough to pull away from the visitors as they defeated the Continentals 57-44 on Monday afternoon. The Bombers returned to action for the first time in over three weeks as their defense once again shone holding Hamilton to a season-low 44 points as they were held to 28% (14-of-50) shooting from the field and 35.3% ( 6-of-17) from 3-point range.

It was a competitive first quarter as the Bombers held just an 18-15 lead after the first 10 minutes of action as Emma Sehring connected on a buzzer beating layup. Ithaca began the second Stanza on a 7-2 run which included an and-one made basket by Cara Volpe . IC held a nine-point lead at 26-17 after a Lindsey Albertelli layup and would stretch it back to nine with 3:30 left in the quarter after another made layup, this time from Zoraida Icabalceta . The Bombers held a 32-23 lead going into the Halftime break.

Hannah Polce made it 36-25 after a layup with 8:57 left in the third quarter. The lead would be extended to as much as 14 points with 4:09 left in the quarter, but Hamilton came storming back ending the period on an 11-2 run that made it 46-41 Entering the final period.

IC held the Continentals to just three points in the fourth quarter as they played stingy defense holding the visitors to just 1-of-10 shooting as the Lone make was a 3-pointer from Althea Hill, which was the first make by either team in the fourth that made it 46-44. The Bombers closed on an 11-0 run to pull away for the win.

Ithaca made the most of its size advantage over the Continentals, outscoring them 36-16 in the paint. The Bombers were paced offensively by both Lindsey Albertelli and Hannah Polce who netted 12 points apiece. Albertelli finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards. Emily Dorn added eight points and eight rebounds in the win for IC.

Monday’s win marked the final non-conference game of the season for Ithaca as it will now be all Liberty League play for the remainder of the season. The Bombers will return to action on Friday with a road matchup against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday, January 6. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 pm

