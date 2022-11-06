Well. 24 Women’s Basketball Ready For Season Opener Vs. Temple

PRINCETON – The 2022-23 season for the No. 24 The Princeton Women’s Basketball team is almost here as it welcomes the Temple Owls to Jadwin Gym on Monday.

Prior to the game, the Tigers will honor its 2021-22 campaign, one of the best in Ivy League history, with its banner unveiling while each returning player will receive their Ivy Championship ring.

Princeton comes into the contest as No. 24 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll and No. 25 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Preseason Poll.

The Tigers are the first Ivy League Women’s team to earn a ranking in the AP preseason poll and only the fourth Ivy Squad overall to secure this honor.

This is the second time that the Tigers have been ranked in this WBCA preseason poll (2015-16).

The 2021-22 Review

Princeton was 9th in scoring margin at +16.8. 21 of the team’s 25 wins were by at least 15 points.

Princeton finished No. 20 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Net Rankings is the new formula that the NCAA committee uses in its process to determine the NCAA Tournament teams.

The Tigers had the 23rd toughest schedule according to NCAA Stats. Princeton’s opponents’ cumulative winning record is .616.

The Tigers’ Calling Card

The Tigers ranked No. 4 in the NCAA in scoring defense (51.5), 12th in field goal percentage defense (35.4), 20th in three-point field goal percentage defense (26.9), 31st in turnovers forced (19.2) and 34th in steals per game (10.0) .

Princeton gave up 10 points or less in 40 quarters with at least one in 24 games. The Tigers had a season-best of three frames allowing 10 points or less against Boston University, Brown and Dartmouth. The team’s season low for points allowed in a Stanza was two against Rhode Island.