Well. 24 Volleyball Primed and Ready to Take on Alfred State in First Round of NCAA DIII Tourney Play

ITHACA, NY – After capturing the program’s first-ever Liberty League Championship and its first conference title since the 2017 season, the No. The 24 ranked Ithaca College volleyball team is slated to begin its first round of the NCAA DII Tournament on Thursday. The Bombers will take on Alfred State (21-6) who enter this year’s tournament winners of 16-straight as they received an automatic bid after winning the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament. This is the first time in the Pioneers program history that they will take part in an NCAA Tournament.

Ithaca (24-4) have ever been impressive all season long as they were undefeated during Liberty League play going a perfect 8-0. The Bombers played a tough non-conference slate that included a win over a then nationally ranked Johns Hopkins, wins over fellow 2022 NCAA Tournament competitors SUNY Cortland, Marymount University, Salisbury University, the University of Scranton, Christopher Newport and Swarthmore College. The Bombers have shown its grit and will to comeback from any situation as they also boast nine five-set victories including the thrilling 3-2 (17-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12) win over Clarkson University in the conference championship.

Scouting the Pioneers

Alfred State sees the majority of its production come from its front line, with Keturah Gregory leading the charge with 279 kills, while boasting an AMCC best .368 hitting percentage. Karleigh Haines and Nayomie Ferrer

Santiago was also key in the Pioneers’ success. Haines tallied 240 kills and 207 digs and was named to the All-Conference Second Team. Ferrer Santiago had 630 assists and 244 digs on the year as she serves as the main setter.

Match Details

The Bombers will face Alfred State in the first round of the NCAA Regional at 3 pm on Thursday. Ithaca is competing in the Juniata College pod (Huntingdon, Pa.) where the Winner will play in the regional semifinal at 4:30 against either Christopher Newport or SUNY Morrisville.