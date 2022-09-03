Well. 24 Volleyball faces High Point on Sunday in Madison

MILWAUKEE – The No. 24 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team Returns to Madison, Wisconsin for a Sunday evening match against High Point at UW Field House.

First serve against the Panthers is set for 6 pm Central time and the match will air live on BTN+.

Live statistics will be available on GoMarquette.com, courtesy of UW Athletics and UWBadgers.com.

Well. 24 MARQUETTE (2-1): The Golden Eagles entered the AVCA Coaches Poll on Monday after a 2-0 opening weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, but fell to No. 6 Wisconsin in four sets on Friday night in Madison.

Sophomore outside hitter Jenna Reitsma posted a career-high 15 kills against the Badgers and notched her second career double-double with 12 digs in addition to a pair of service aces. After tying the match at the break, Marquette had an eight-point lead in the third set looking to take the match advantage, but could not hold off a Charging Badgers Squad in front of their home crowd. UW closed the third on a 13-3 run and took the fourth set, 25-21. MU pulled the final frame within two, 22-20, after a nine-point deficit, but could not close the gap after losing a late challenge to put UW up 23-20.

MU setter Yadhira Anchante also posted her second double-double of the year with 41 assists and 11 digs.

It’s Monday, libero Carly Skrabak earned BIG EAST Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her play against Kentucky and Ohio, posting 42 digs in eight sets (5.25/set), including a league-high 26 in the season opener against UK.

HIGH POINT (4-1): The Panthers, who will face Wisconsin at 2 pm on Sunday before squaring off against MU, are 4-1 after a four-set win over Furman on Friday and a sweep at the hands of Kennesaw State on Friday night in Georgia.



High Point opened the season with wins over VCU, Elon and Liberty at the VCU Invitational on Aug. 26-27 in Richmond, Virginia. Sydney Palazzolo leads the Panthers with 84 kills (4.67 per set) on .220 hitting, while Big South Preseason Player of the Year Dylan Maberry is hitting .326 with 3.11 kills per frame.

HPU went 24-7 last fall, going 15-1 in conference play before eventually falling to Campbell 3-2 in the Big South Championship. Maberry was the 2021 Big South Player of the year and led the Panthers with 379 kills.





SERIES WITH HIGH POINTS: Marquette has only one previous meeting with High Point, a sweep of the Panthers on Nov. 30, 2018 at the Al McGuire Center in the NCAA Championship First Round. That match was the first time Marquette had ever hosted a home match in NCAA tournament competition.

Keep up with the Marquette University Women’s volleyball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteVB) and Instagram (@MarquetteVB) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteVolleyball).