Well. 24 Princeton Women’s Basketball Welcomes Villanova Friday

PRINCETON – The No. 24 The Princeton Women’s Basketball Team welcomes the Villanova Wildcats to Jadwin Gym on Friday night.

These two squads had banner seasons in 2021-22, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Princeton went 25-5, dropping SEC Champion Kentucky while Villanova was 24-9, taking down BYU.

They met in the season-opener last season with the Tigers coming out on top, 59-42. 2022 Big East Player of the Year Maddy Siegrist was held to 10 points on 5-of-17 shooting, along with eight turnovers in the loss for the Wildcats.

National Respect

•Princeton is No. 24 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll.

•The Tigers are the first Ivy League Women’s team to earn a ranking in the AP preseason poll and only the fourth Ivy Squad overall to secure this honor.

•Princeton were picked No. 25 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Preseason Poll.

•This is the second time that the Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll (2015-16). They were unranked in the poll last season.

The 2021-22 Review

•Princeton was 9th in scoring margin at +16.8. 21 of the team’s 25 wins were by at least 15 points.

•Head Coach Carla Berube ‘s unit was 11th in turnover margin at +5.77.

•Princeton finished No. 20 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Net Rankings is the new formula that the NCAA committee uses in its process to determine the NCAA Tournament teams.

•The Tigers were 30th in the Nation in rebounding margin at +6.7. Princeton recorded at least 30 rebounds in all but three contests and snagged at least 10 Offensive caroms in

every contest except for five.

•The Tigers were 39th in fewest turnovers at 403.

•The Tigers had the 23rd toughest schedule according to NCAA Stats. Princeton’s opponents’ cumulative winning

record was .616.

•The top team in the Ivy League was 40th in three-point field goal percentage at 34.6 percent.

The Tigers’ Calling Card …

•The Tigers ranked No. 4 in the NCAA in scoring defense (51.5), 12th in field goal percentage defense (35.4), 20th in three-point field goal percentage defense (26.9), 31st in

turnovers forced (19.2) and 34th in steals per game (10.0).

•Princeton gave up 10 points or less in 40 quarters with at least one in 24 games. The Tigers had a season-best of three frames allowing 10 points or less against Boston University, Brown and Dartmouth. The team’s season low for points allowed in a Stanza was two against Rhode Island.