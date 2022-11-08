Well. 24 Football’s Sanders named John Mackey Award semifinalist

NEW YORK – Texas sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, The Friends of John Mackey announced on Tuesday. The Mackey Award has been given annually since 2000 to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Sanders has played in and started all nine games for Texas this season. He is fourth among Power 5 tight ends and seventh in the FBS with 39 receptions and 450 receiving yards and his five touchdown receptions are tied for fifth among FBS tight ends.

The Denton, Texas native has made his mark on the Texas record books this year. His 39 receptions and five touchdowns this are the third-most in a season for a Longhorn tight end. He has had six games of at least five receptions and 40 yards and a pair of games with two touchdown receptions.

The award is named for NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey, who is considered to be one of the best to have played the tight end position. Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to the community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA. The award is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.