Well. 23 Soccer preview: vs. UTRGV

Match 7: UTRGV (2-4-0) at No. 23 Texas (4-1-1)

Time : Sunday, Sept. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

Location : Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium & Soccer Field)

Tickets : Admission is FREE for all fans

Parking : Available in advance for the East Campus Garage through Click-And-Park ($5): LINK

TEXAS CLEAR BAG POLICY: Please note that there is a Clear Bag Policy in effect for fans when attending Texas Athletic events. For more details, please visit this LINK

Live Stats : LINK

TV : The match will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network (accessible through WATCHESPN with certain cable providers) and can be watched online through this LINK.

Free Kicks :

Texas and UTRGV will be meeting for the fourth time on Sunday with the Longhorns holding a 3-0-0 all-time series advantage (all three previous matches occurred in Austin). The Longhorns are 12-1-0 all-time against current members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars is heating up offensively after missing the start of the 2022 fall campaign on international duty. The Richardson, Texas, native has now scored a goal in three of the Longhorns last four matches and has totaled points in 15 of her 27 career contests .

So far through six matches, winning the possession battle has proven important to Texas’ success. When leading the possession percentage in 2022, UT is 4-0-1, but just 0-1-0 when trailing in possession. Check the totals below:

Match Possession Percentage Battle

vs. Lipscomb Texas led 61-39 (Texas won 5-0)

vs. #1 North Carolina North Carolina led 58-42 (UNC won 2-0)

vs. Florida Texas led 57-43 (Texas won 3-2)

at Oregon Texas led 54-46 (Tied 1-1)

at Gonzaga Texas led 53-47 (Texas won 3-2)

vs. Utah State Texas led 62-38 (Texas won 2-1)

The Longhorns currently rank 21st in NCAA Division I in assists-per-match (2.67) and 25th in total assists with 16 Helpers over their first six matches . Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is 14th in the country in total assists (four).

With 20 assists over her first 31 career matches, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo has already moved into a tie for SIXTH ALL-TIME in program history in the category alongside former Texas all-American Kelsey Carpenter (2004-07). She needs just one more to tie Texas-Exes Kylee Wosnuk (2000-02) & Katie Baruth (1996-98) for fourth.

At 4-1-1 overall, Texas entered the United Soccer Coaches national rankings for the first time this season on Tuesday at No. 23 . It’s the first time the Longhorns have been listed in the top 25 since Nov. 9, 2021.

Texas has spread the scoring around over in its opening six matches of 2022. So far, seven different Longhorns have scored at least one goal, while 10 different UT players have registered at least one point .