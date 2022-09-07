Well. 23 Soccer preview: vs. Utah State

Match 6: Utah State (2-0-3) at No. 23 Texas (3-1-1)

Time : Thursday, Sept. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT

Location : Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium & Soccer Field)

Tickets : Admission is FREE for all fans

Parking : Available in advance for the East Campus Garage through Click-And-Park ($5): LINK

TEXAS CLEAR BAG POLICY: Please note that there is a Clear Bag Policy in effect for fans when attending Texas Athletic events. For more details, please visit this LINK

Live Stats : LINK

TV : The match will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network (accessible through WATCHESPN with certain cable providers) and can be watched online through this LINK.

Free Kicks :