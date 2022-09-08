Well. 23 Soccer preview: Utah State
Match 6: Utah State (2-0-3) at No. 23 Texas (3-1-1)
Time: Thursday, Sept. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT
Location: Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium & Soccer Field)
Tickets: Admission is FREE for all fans
Parking: Available in advance for the East Campus Garage through Click-And-Park ($5): LINK
TEXAS CLEAR BAG POLICY: Please note that there is a Clear Bag Policy in effect for fans when attending Texas Athletic events. For more details, please visit this LINK
Live Stats: LINK
TV: The match will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network (accessible through WATCHESPN with certain cable providers) and can be watched online through this LINK.
Free Kicks:
- Texas and Utah State will meet for the first time in either program’s history. The Longhorns are 12-1-0 all-time against current members of the Western Athletic Conference.
- The Longhorns currently rank ninth in NCAA Division I in assists-per-match (3.00) and 21st in total assists with 15 Helpers over their first five matches. Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo and freshman forward Liz Worden are tied for 32nd in the country in total assists (three).
- At 3-1-1 overall, Texas entered the United Soccer Coaches national rankings for the first time this season on Tuesday at No. 23. It’s the first time the Longhorns have been listed in the top 25 since Nov. 9, 2021.
- Change her last name from Cox to clutch! Sophomore defender EmJ Cox has had quite an effect on both sides of the ball through the early season as the Dallas, Texas, native currently leads the Longhorns with TWO MATCH-WINNING GOALS in 2022. That total currently leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks 13th in NCAA Division I in the category. After scoring Texas’ opener (and match-winner) in the 5-0 season-opening win over Lipscomb, Cox was back at it on Sept. 4 at Gonzaga. Tied at 2-2 against the Bulldogs in the 74th minute, Cox rattled a seven-yard shot off the underside of the crossbar and into the right upper corner of the twine to grant the Longhorns their first lead in a match they’d go on to win 3-2.
- Texas has spread the scoring around over in its opening five matches of 2022. So far, seven different Longhorns have scored at least one goal, while 10 different UT players have registered at least one point.
- With an Aug. 30 selection to Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week (Honorable Mention), Texas sophomore forward Trinity Byars picked up her fourth career nod to the organization’s national team of the week after previous inclusions on Sept. 21 & 28, 2021 (honorable mention) and Nov. 2, 2021 (full team). In her first weekend back with the Horns after her trip to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Byars played 80 minutes in the loss to No. 1 North Carolina before scoring a brace (two goals) and dishing an assist during the 3-2 win over Florida.
- With 19 assists over her first 30 career matches, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo has already moved into seventh all-time in program history in the category. She needs just one more to tie Texas-Ex Kelsey Carpenter (2004-07) for sixth.
- Texas’ roster is dominated by players from a pair of standout club soccer programs, Solar SC (Dallas area) & the Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada). Previously coached at Solar SC by Derek Missimo (Lexi’s dad), the Longhorns currently boast a staggering 11 different players from the program (Byars, McFarland, Missimo, Nobles, Claros, Lapomarda, Sydney CoxEmJ Cox, Miller, Sproat, Dellosso), while freshman Olivia Ahern joined Holly Ward, Emma Regan & Teni Akindoju as products of the Whitecaps system. In all, 15-of-29 Texas players come from the two programs (52%).
- Texas fifth-year senior midfielder/defender Emma Regan has been voted as one of the team leaders for a reason. It’s because she provides a consistent presence for the Longhorns. The Burnaby, British Columbia, native has played in Texas’ last 65 matches and is riding a streak of 63 consecutive starts dating back to Oct. 25, 2018. For her career, Regan has played in 73 total matches with 72 starts. As a freshman in 2018, she missed her only Collegiate matches due to a Team Canada call-up for senior-level international duty at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.
- The Longhorns have won 45 consecutive matches in which they scored two or more goals in a contest dating back to the start of the 2017 season. The last time Texas failed to win when tickling the twine on two occasions was in a 3-2 defeat at TCU back on Oct. 28, 2016.
- UT is 37-4-4 since the start of the 2018 season when scoring first in a match & is 2-0-1 in such contests in 2022.
- After going just 2-8 in one-goal matches back in 2016, the Longhorns have turned around their fortunes by going 34-17 in their last 51 one-goal matches since beginning 2017.