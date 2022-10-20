Well. 23 Soccer preview: at Iowa State
Match 16: Well. 23 Texas (11-1-3, 5-0-1 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-9-3, 0-6-1 Big 12)
Time: Thursday, Oct. 8 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT
Location: Ames, Iowa (Cyclone Soccer Stadium)
Live Stats: LINK
TV: The match at Iowa State will be web streamed live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at this LINK.
Free Kicks:
- Texas sophomore forward Trinity Byars is setting quite a pace Nationwide as the Richardson, Texas, native is currently the ONLY PLAYER IN DIVISION I TO RANK IN THE TOP SIX FOR GOALS, ASSISTS AND POINTS. She’s fifth in the national stats in points (33) and sixth in both goals (12) and assists (nine). Byars is incredibly efficient as she’s scored on 50% of her shots on goal in 2022 (12 goals on 24 shots on frame).
- Texas leads its all-time series over Iowa State by a total of 25-3-1, including 10-2-1 on the road in Ames. The Longhorns have won the last five meetings with the most recent Cyclones win occurring in Ames back on Oct. 14, 2016, by a score of 2-0. UT has won 11 of the last 12 match-ups dating back to Oct. 17, 2010.
- Texas enters Thursday riding a school record 15-MATCH BIG 12 CONFERENCE REGULAR-SEASON UNBEATEN STREAK (11-0-4). UT’s last regular-season Big 12 defeat OCCURRED 713 DAYS AGO back on Nov. 6, 2020, in a 1-0 loss at Texas Tech.
- Texas also enters Thursday riding a 13-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK (10-0-3) dating back to Aug. 28 against Florida. That’s tied for the second-longest such skein in school history. The program’s unbeaten streak record is 14 matches stretching from Sept. 12 th Nov. 4, 2021 (10-0-4 record).
- Byars enters Thursday’s match at Iowa State riding her second five-point scoring streak of the season. The Longest such streak of her career was eight consecutive contests from Sept. 12-Oct. 8, 2021.
- Sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin was rewarded for her three-point performance against West Virginia by picking up her first career selection to Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week. The Rockville Centre, NY, native scored a penalty and dished an assist on the match Winner as UT won for the first time in Morgantown, 2-1.
- Byars is closing in on more program history. After registering 12 goals and 10 assists during her 2021 freshman campaign, Byars is only one assist from becoming just the second player in Longhorns history to post two seasons with double-digit goals & assists (and the first to do it in consecutive years). The other was former two-time All-American Kelly Wilson back in 2001 (13G, 12 A) and 2004 (16G, 14A).
- The Longhorns currently rank FIRST IN NCAA DIVISION I in assists-per-match (3.07) and SECOND in assists with 46 Helpers over their first 15 contests. Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars is tied for SIXTH IN THE NATION in total assists (nine) and Ranks SEVENTH in assists-per-match (0.64). Sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is also currently tied for 11TH IN THE NATION with eight assists.
- The Longhorns also currently rate FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (128), FIFTH in goals (41), EIGHTH in scoring offense (2.73) & NINTH in shots-per-match (19.47). Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks FIFTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (33) and points-per-match (2.36) and SIXTH in total goals (12) and goals-per-match (0.86).
- At its current scoring rate of 2.73 goals-per-match, Texas is on pace to score approximately 50 goals during the 18-match 2022 regular season. That would be good for fourth all-time in a single campaign in Longhorns history prior to even entering the postseason. The current program record of 57 goals was established back in 2002, while the 2004 (55 goals), 2006 (51 goals), 2000 (49 goals) & 2007 (48 goals) squads round out the top five.