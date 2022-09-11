Well. 23 Soccer blanks UTRGV, 5-0

Next Game: Texas Southern 9/15/2022 | 6 p.m. CT Longhorn Network Sept. 15 (Thu) / 6 pm CT Texas Southern

AUSTIN, Texas – Facing another 90-plus degree Sunday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo registered her fourth career multi-goal effort as her brace (two goals) led a contingent of four Longhorns scorers that powered No. 23 Texas soccer (5-1-1) past UTRGV (2-5-0), 5-0.

Texas Match Notes

Texas had four shots Strike either the post or the cross bar during the win over UTRGV.

Texas improved its unbeaten streak to five matches (4-0-1) dating back to Aug. 28 against Florida.

With a brace and an assist for five total points, Missimo now owns four career multi-goal efforts and nine career contests of three-or-more points.

Missimo’s assist was the 21st of her career, moving her into a tie for fourth in Texas program history alongside former Longhorns Kylee Wosnuk (2000-02) & Katie Baruth (1996-98).

With two assists against UTRGV, sophomore forward Trinity Byars has now totaled at least one point in 16 of her 28 career matches and in four-of-six contests during 2022.

has now totaled at least one point in 16 of her 28 career matches and in four-of-six contests during 2022. Sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin scored her first Collegiate match-winning goal (including her freshman year at Penn State) by tickling the twine just 10:52 into the contest against UTRGV.

scored her first Collegiate match-winning goal (including her freshman year at Penn State) by tickling the twine just 10:52 into the contest against UTRGV. Senior forward Sydney Nobles scored her first goal of the season, while sophomore defender EmJ Cox tallied her career-high third goal of the campaign.

scored her first goal of the season, while sophomore defender EmJ Cox tallied her career-high third goal of the campaign. Junior defender Lauren Lapomarda fifth-year senior Mackenzie McFarland and fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks all registered their second assists of the year against UTRGV.

fifth-year senior and fifth-year senior defender all registered their second assists of the year against UTRGV. Graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden recorded her 19th career Solo shutout to move into a tie for fourth in the Texas career record book alongside Texas-Ex Alexa Gaul (2009-11).

recorded her 19th career Solo shutout to move into a tie for fourth in the Texas career record book alongside Texas-Ex Alexa Gaul (2009-11). Texas’ 27 shots marked its highest single-match total of the season as the Longhorns managed a 27-7 shot advantage, including 9-1 in shots on goal. UT also led the Vaqueros in corner kicks, 8-4.

The Longhorns have now won 47 consecutive matches when scoring two-or-more goals in a contest dating back to the start of the 2017 season.

The Details

UTRGV opened the match on the front foot as the Vaqueros got off the first shot for either team at the 1:05 mark. Off a corner kick, Rosey Bjorgvinsdottir managed a quick flick from six yards out that was blocked.

The Vaqueros continued their early pressure by earning consecutive Corners at 5:08 and 5:59. On the second set piece, Cami Dade tried a shot from the middle of the 18, but her own teammate was standing in the way to deflect the try away as Texas managed to clear its lines.

The Burnt Orange & White finally started settling into the contest during the eighth minute as McFarland raced up the right wing and launched a 14-yard shot over the cross bar.

UT sophomore forward Holly Ward tried her luck at 8:39, but her quick-flicked, seven-yard shot off a cross rolled wide left of frame.

Texas eventually got on the scoresheet at 10:52 as Shimkin hammered home a long drive for a 1-0 lead. McFarland started the play by gaining possession deep on the right side before passing back to Lapomarda. The junior defender located Shimkin just outside the top right corner of the box, and the Rockville Centre, NY, product took a quick dribble before blasting a 20-yard, left-footed effort into the upper right 90.

During the 25th minute, Bjorgvinsdottir was at it again for the Vaqueros as her 18-yard attempt from out front ventured over the cross bar.

After fighting her way through three UTRGV defenders, Byars came close on a budding 1-v-1 opportunity during the 28th minute. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, as Byars tried to get off a 10-yard shot, Vaquero goalkeeper Emma Loov arrived to smother the effort.

The woodwork made its presence felt over the remainder of the opening half as the Longhorns managed to strike the post twice and the cross bar once during a stretch from the 33rd to 45th minutes.

First, fifth-year senior defender Carlee Allen drilled a long ball up field that dropped right to Byars. The Richardson, Texas, native controlled the feed and drove a 16-yard blast off the outside of the right post.

After freshman forward Liz Worden had a seven-yard attempt blocked out for a corner at 38:36, it was a senior forward Teni Akindoju’s turn to be denied by the woodwork. Off the ensuing set piece, the Halifax, Nova Scotia, native tried her luck from the middle of the 18 only to rattle her shot off the right post.

During the final minute of the first half, Worden made a quick move towards the top left corner of the box and blasted a 19-yard shot that rattled off the cross bar as Texas settled for a one-goal Halftime edge.

It was UTRGV that created the first chance out of the Halftime break as Cami Dade fired high from 25-plus yards at 45:33.

The Longhorns came within inches of doubling their advantage at the 53:33 mark. Off a McFarland cross from the left wing, Ward Struck an eight-yard shot that appeared to travel most of the way over the goal line before striking the frame just inside the right post and ricocheting back out front.

Amazingly, a 57th minute Ward cross from the left wing also managed to rattle off the right post before Bouncing out quickly to McFarland. Unfortunately, the Coppell, Texas, native couldn’t react fast enough to the deflection to get off a shot.

After five frustrating bouts with the woodwork, UT finally managed to locate a second goal at the 63:00 mark. In possession, Byars fought to create space out on the left side before crossing a ball to the middle. Waiting just outside the top of the six was Missimo as the Southlake, Texas, native headed a shot into the right side of the twine to make it 2-0.

With Texas continuing to press for more, UTRGV managed three shots down the stretch. Only one Troubled the keeper, however, as Alaina Granger Struck a 35-yard free kick directly into Madden’s arms.

The UTRGV defense finally succumbed to the pressure over a 2:28 span from 85:14 to 87:42 as the Longhorns scored three goals in quick succession.

McFarland started the action that led to UT’s third goal by driving hard up the right side and passing left to Byars. In possession outside the right edge of the 18, Byars made a quick move to her right, and nearing the end line, crossed a ball into the middle. Waiting there in space was Nobles as the Southlake, Texas, product volleyed home a seven-yard shot for a 3-0 advantage.

Off a corner kick just 57 seconds later, Missimo delivered a ball to the top of the six where EmJ Cox leapt high over the crowd to head a shot into the twine for a 4-0 lead.

Texas finalized its five-goal triumph at the 87:42 mark. Out near the left sideline, Brooks crossed a ball in towards the top of the six. Missimo managed a quick volley, but her shot hit the crowd out in front and bounced right back to her. She wasted no time tucking the rebound inside the left post to complete her brace.