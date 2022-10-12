Well. 23 men’s golf rises to finish second at Wabash Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (October 11, 2022) – After improving by five spots between round one and round two on Monday, the No. 23 Denison University men’s golf team continued its climb up the Leaderboard during round three as the Big Red jumped up two more sports to finish in second place out of 11 teams on Tuesday at the Wabash College Invitational.

As a team, Denison (316-299-301; 916) was responsible for two of the five lowest single-round team scores of the tournament, with each of the other three coming from No. 10 nationally-ranked Wittenberg University (298-276-295; 869) in first place.

With their plus-13 score on Tuesday, the Big Red jumped both DePauw University (308-303-310; 921), which finished in fourth place, and Kenyon College (302-304-317; 923), which fell back from second place to finish tied for fifth.

The Big Red tied for second in the tournament with 150 pars, were tied for third with 29 birdies, and finished third in par-5 scoring (4.80; -12) and fourth in par-4 scoring (4.39; +58).

Making the biggest improvement for the Big Red during round three was one of their individual players, Jack Yurosek (78-78-71; 227), who shot one-under-par during the final round to rise a tournament-best 19 spots on the player leaderboard and finish in a three-player tie for 10th place overall. Yurosek was third among all players in the tournament with 12 birdies while also tying for third in par-4 scoring (4.17; +5).

Each of Denison’s first three members of its top-five finished within two strokes of each other. Josh Pethel (74-78-77; 229), Denison’s leader after both round one and round two, finished in a three-player tie for 15th. Only one stroke behind Pethel was Sam Davis (83-73-74; 230), who shot a combined plus-three over the last two rounds and rose 11 spots during round three to finish among a five-player tie for 18th. Right behind Pethel and Davis was Christian Agelopoulos (80-76-75; 231), who led the tournament with 37 pars and whose plus-three score on Tuesday helped him move up six spots into a three-player tie for 23rd.

Denison’s top-five was rounded out by Andrew Gallagher (84-75-75; 234), who shot plus-three during each of the last two rounds and rose 12 spots during round three to finish in a four-player tie for 30th, and Jesse Felker (79-75-82; 236), who finished in a five-player tie for 34th.

Denison’s final two individual players were Drew Brasky (82-79-83; 244), who finished in a four-person tie for 49th, and John Yavari (86-82-85; 253), who tied for 63rd.

Next up, the Big Red will wrap up their Fall 2022 schedule by heading south to compete in the Golfweek D3 Invitational, Hosted at the Raven Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Florida, from Sunday, October 16, through Tuesday, October 18.

Wabash College Invitational Final Results