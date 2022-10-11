Well. 23 men’s golf moving up the Leaderboard at Wabash Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (October 10, 2022) – After improving upon his team score by 17 strokes from round one to round two, the No. 23 Denison University men’s golf team is tied for fourth place out of 11 teams after day one of the Wabash College Invitational on Monday at the Broadmoor Country Club.

Denison (316-299; 615) shot the third lowest single-round score of day one (11-over-par) during round two to rise five spots on the team leaderboard. The Big Red are tied with the DePauw University B team (313-202; 615) and trail the DePauw A team (308-303; 611) in third and Kenyon College (302-304; 606) in second. Well. 10 Wittenberg University (298-276; 574) leads the tournament after shooting 12-under-par during round two and two-under overall during day one.

In the field of 69 players, Josh Pethel (74-78; 152) shot two-over-par during round one and is currently tied for 13th while Jesse Felker (79-75; 154) shot three-over during round two and is now tied for 22nd.

Sam Davis (83-73; 156) had Denison’s best single-round-score during day one at two-over par during round two while he, Christian Agelopoulos (80-76; 156) and Jack Yurosek (individual: 78-78; 156) are all tied for 29th.

The final member of Denison’s top-five, Andrew Gallagher (84-75; 159) is tied for 42nd while Denison’s other individuals, in addition to Yurosek, are Drew Brasky (82-79; 161) in a tie for 47th and John Yavari (86-82; 168) in a tie for 61st.

After two rounds, the Big Red are third in tournament in both par-4 scoring (4.38; +38) and par-5 scoring (4.78; -9), and are tied for third with 21 birdies (Yurosek 8; Felker 6) .

The third and final round from Indianapolis, Indiana, is set for Tuesday, October 11.

