Well. 23 men’s golf in ninth place after round one at Golfweek D3 Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (October 16, 2022) – The No. 23 Denison University men’s golf team finished day one of the Golfweek D3 Invitational in ninth place out of 24 total teams at the par-71, 6,651-yard Raven Golf Club. In addition, the Big Red sent their B team to compete at The Wittenberg Classic in Springfield, Ohio, where Denison is in second place out of nine teams after round one.

Golfweek D3 Invitational:

Denison shot a strong team score of 289 (+5) during round one on Sunday, the first of three rounds over three days at the tournament. After the first round, the Big Red are only six strokes off the lead (283; -1) and are only two strokes away from being tied for fifth.

In addition to the Big Red, the 14 other nationally-ranked teams in the field include No. 1 Methodist University, No. 2 Emory, No. 3 Huntingdon College, No. 4 Carnegie Melon University, No. 5 Christopher Newport, No. 6 Piedmont University, No. 8 Guilford College, No. 9 Illinois Wesleyan University, No. 11 Oglethorpe University, No. 12 Sewanee, No. 16 Hampden-Sydney College, No. 20 Berry College, No. 22 University of Lynchburg, and No. 24 Averett University.

After leading Denison last week with a top-10 finish at the Wabash College Invitational, Jack Yurosek is off to a good start this week, shooting a one-under-par score of 70 during round one to tie for ninth place out of 120, only three strokes off the lead.

is off to a good start this week, shooting a one-under-par score of 70 during round one to tie for ninth place out of 120, only three strokes off the lead. Only one stroke behind Yurosek is Josh Pethel who is tied for 19th with an even-par score of 71.

who is tied for 19th with an even-par score of 71. Davis Johnson is tied for 39th at two-over-par (73), Andrew Gallagher is tied for 66th with a 75, and Jesse Felker is tied for 108th (82).

The Wittenberg Classic:

The Denison B team (294) shot +10 during the first of two rounds and trails only the Wittenberg University A team (280; -4) while the Wittenberg B team (298) is third at the par-71, 6,714-yard Springfield Country Club.

Sam Davis (71) shot even-par during round one and is tied for fourth place out of 55 players.

(71) shot even-par during round one and is tied for fourth place out of 55 players. Christian Agelopoulos (73) is at two-over-par and is tied for seventh.

(73) is at two-over-par and is tied for seventh. Drew Brasky (75) and Jack Schaeffer (75) are tied for 15th while Mac McGurn (85) is 45th.

The second round from Florida and the second and final round from Wittenberg are both set for Monday, October 17.

Golfweek D3 Invitational Round One Results

The Wittenberg Classic Round One Results