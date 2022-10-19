Well. 23 men’s golf finishes up at Golfweek D3 Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (October 18, 2022) – The No. 23 Denison University men’s golf team finished in a tie for 18th place in a field that featured 15 nationally-ranked teams and 24 total teams at the Golfweek D3 Invitational in Florida.

After a great start to the tournament that saw the Big Red shoot only five-par during round one, Denison (289-306-305; 900) ultimately moved up two spots on the Leaderboard over the course of the final round and stayed even with Rhodes College (313-282-305; 900). Well. 2 Emory University (285-283-291; 859) won the tournament by just five strokes over No. 11 Oglethorpe University (288-281-295; 864) as in the end, the top six teams in the field finished with 12 strokes of each other.

Jack Yurosek (70-72-81; 223) was Denison’s lowest player on the Leaderboard from beginning to end as he finished in a seven-player tie for 52nd. Impressively, Yousek did some of his best work on par-5’s as he finished tied for fourth in the tournament in par-5 scoring (4.75; -3).

Andrew Gallagher (75-75-74; 224) shot three-over-par on Tuesday to rise 13 spots and almost catch Yurosek as he finished in a six-player tie for 59th. Two strokes behind Gallagher was Josh Pethel (71-76-79; 226), who finished in a three-way tie for 66th.

Davis Johnson (73-85-72; 230) recovered from a rough round two to shoot one-over-par during the final round and rise 25 spots on the Leaderboard into an eight-player tie for 84th place. lastly, Jesse Felker (82-83-80; 245) finished tied for 117th.

Golfweek D3 Invitational Final Results