Well. 23 men’s golf finishes day two at Golfweek D3 Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (October 17, 2022) – Day two from the Golfweek D3 Invitational at the Raven Golf Club saw the No. 23 Denison University men’s golf team fell into a tie for 20th place while at The Wittenberg Classic, Denison’s B team finished in fourth place.

Golfweek D3 Invitational:

Denison (289-306; 595) is tied with DePauw University (298-297; 595), LaGrange College (289-306; 595) and Rhodes College (313-282; 595) for 20th out of 24 teams.

Jack Yurosek (70-72; 142) continues to pace the Big Red as he is even-par after two rounds and is tied for 15th in the field of 120 total golfers.

Josh Pethel (71-76; 147) is tied for 49th and Andrew Gallagher (75-75; 150) is tied for 72nd.

Davis Johnson (73-85; 158) is tied for 109th while Jesse Felker (82-83; 165) is 118th.

(73-85; 158) is tied for 109th while (82-83; 165) is 118th. Gallagher is currently tied for ninth in the tournament with 26 pars.

The Wittenberg Classic:

After finishing in second place after round one on Sunday, Denison’s B team (294-317; 611) finished in fourth out of nine total teams on Monday, but finished ahead of fellow North Coast Athletic Conference opponents Wabash College (306-316; 622 ) in sixth and Ohio Wesleyan University (313-319; 632) in seventh.

The Big Red finished only one stroke behind Wisconsin-Eau Claire (299-311; 610) in third place.

After shooting even-par during round one, Sam Davis (71-76; 147) dropped one spot on the Leaderboard and finished five-over for the tournament, putting him in fifth place overall out of 55 golfers.

Christian Agelopoulos (73-79; 152) tied for 13th, Drew Brasky (75-79; 154) finished in a five-player tie for 20th, Jack Schaeffer (75-83; 158) ended in a three-player tied for 27th, and Mac McGurn (85-86; 171) was 47th.

The third and final round from Florida is set for Tuesday, October 18.

