Well. 23 Football Uses Strong Second Half To Drop Harvard, 37-10

CAMBRIDGE – Princeton used an impressive second half from its offense and defense to dispose of the Harvard Crimson, 37-10, at Harvard Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers started off the game with a Bang as Andrei Iosivas got behind the defense on a flea flicker and made a 61-yard house call. It’s the second longest catch of his career.

Princeton’s defense gave up just 57 yards on Harvard’s first four drives as the Crimson scored only a field goal.

After collecting a fumble recovered by Dawson De Iuliis, Blake Stenstrom found Ryan Butler sprinting on a wheel route out of the backfield and into the end zone to put the road Squad up 14-3.

Princeton 14, Harvard 3 | 4:10 2nd They can run it … and catch it too. @Ryan24Butler with his ninth touchdown of the year. ?? - @ESPNU

?? - https://t.co/yt3AcfpIEg#JUICE24 ???? pic.twitter.com/JciTxRyw66 — Princeton Football (@PrincetonFTBL) October 22, 2022

Harvard responded with a touchdown, giving Princeton a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Princeton held a 247-166 advantage in yards. Iosivas had six catches for 87 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Harvard opened the second half with a first-down run but punted three plays later. It didn’t get much better.

The Tigers took five plays to go right down the field which ended with this 23-yard touchdown grab by Dylan Classi .

On the next drive, a fumbled snap on the punt gave the road unit great field position on the Harvard 47. Thirty all-purpose yards from Iosivas put the Tigers in the red zone and that ended in a Butler rushing touchdown.

Princeton’s defense got another fourth-down stop before a Jeffrey Sexton field goal made it 31-10. The defense added two more interceptions on the next two drives.

Princeton’s final touchdown was a four-yard run by Stenstrom, but the highlight was an impressive Iosivas catch on fourth down for 31 yards.

Iosivas finished with nine catches for a career-high 176 yards. He surpassed his personal best of 150 yards that was set two weeks ago against Lafayette. Stenstrom was an efficient 18-of-27 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Princeton rushed for 191 yards with Butler and Stenstrom combining for 140.

Michael Ruttle Jr. , Ozzie Nicholas and Liam Johnson had eight tackles each to lead a defense that allowed just 127 yards in the second half.

Princeton moves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Ivy League. The Tigers will welcome Cornell to Princeton Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm