Well. 23 Football Uses Strong Second Half To Drop Harvard, 37-10
37
6-0, 3-0
10
4-2, 2-1
37
10
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|7
|7
|14
|9
|37
|
|3
|7
|0
|0
|10
CAMBRIDGE – Princeton used an impressive second half from its offense and defense to dispose of the Harvard Crimson, 37-10, at Harvard Stadium on Friday night.
The Tigers started off the game with a Bang as Andrei Iosivas got behind the defense on a flea flicker and made a 61-yard house call. It’s the second longest catch of his career.
Princeton 7, Harvard 0 | 7:00 1st
Okay, we get it @AndreiIosivasyou’re fast.
??
- @ESPNU
?
- 7 p.m.
??
- https://t.co/yt3Acf8FCg#JUICE24
????
pic.twitter.com/CYNQXi11gC
— Princeton Football (@PrincetonFTBL) October 21, 2022
After collecting a fumble recovered by Dawson De Iuliis, Blake Stenstrom found Ryan Butler sprinting on a wheel route out of the backfield and into the end zone to put the road Squad up 14-3.
Princeton 14, Harvard 3 | 4:10 2nd
They can run it … and catch it too. @Ryan24Butler with his ninth touchdown of the year.
??
- @ESPNU
??
- https://t.co/yt3AcfpIEg#JUICE24
????
pic.twitter.com/JciTxRyw66
— Princeton Football (@PrincetonFTBL) October 22, 2022
Harvard responded with a touchdown, giving Princeton a 14-10 lead at halftime.
Princeton held a 247-166 advantage in yards. Iosivas had six catches for 87 yards in the first 30 minutes.
Harvard opened the second half with a first-down run but punted three plays later. It didn’t get much better.
The Tigers took five plays to go right down the field which ended with this 23-yard touchdown grab by Dylan Classi.
Princeton 21, Harvard 10 | 11:13 3rd@Dylan_Classi hits paydirt! Tigers go up double digits!
??
- @ESPNU
??
- https://t.co/yt3AcfpIEg#JUICE24
????
pic.twitter.com/aHYwK8HOuV
— Princeton Football (@PrincetonFTBL) October 22, 2022
On the next drive, a fumbled snap on the punt gave the road unit great field position on the Harvard 47. Thirty all-purpose yards from Iosivas put the Tigers in the red zone and that ended in a Butler rushing touchdown.
Princeton’s defense got another fourth-down stop before a Jeffrey Sexton field goal made it 31-10. The defense added two more interceptions on the next two drives.
Princeton’s final touchdown was a four-yard run by Stenstrom, but the highlight was an impressive Iosivas catch on fourth down for 31 yards.
Iosivas finished with nine catches for a career-high 176 yards. He surpassed his personal best of 150 yards that was set two weeks ago against Lafayette. Stenstrom was an efficient 18-of-27 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Princeton rushed for 191 yards with Butler and Stenstrom combining for 140.
Michael Ruttle Jr., Ozzie Nicholas and Liam Johnson had eight tackles each to lead a defense that allowed just 127 yards in the second half.
Princeton moves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Ivy League. The Tigers will welcome Cornell to Princeton Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm