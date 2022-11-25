Well. 23 Football runs by Baylor, 38-27

AUSTIN, Texas – Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the No. 23 Texas football 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 179 yards, his 18th career 100-yard game and ninth in his last 10 games.

KEY STATISTICS

• After falling behind 9-0, Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns on a seven-play 75-drive and took it in himself from three yards out to put Texas on the board.

• Texas scored again on their second straight drive after taking over from the Baylor 29 yard line. Bijan Robinson ran it in to put Texas up 14-9. The two-yard touchdown run was the 40th career touchdown for Robinson. He has now scored a touchdown either rushing or receiving in 21 of his last 24 games.

• Texas drove six plays for 55 yards and Bert Auburn knocked through a 38-yard field goal to put the Longhorns up 17-12. Roschon Johnson made a 21-yard rush on the drive.

• The Longhorns went 10 plays and 78 yards and Johnson punched it in from a yard out to put Texas up 24-19.

• Baylor recovered a fumble and scored to go up 27-24 with 13:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

• Texas responded with an 11-play 75-yard drive that featured all running plays. Bijan Robinson ran it in from one yard out for the touchdown to put Texas up 31-27. Robinson tallied 65 rushing yards on the drive and passed 1,500 yards for the season.

• Jaylan Ford intercepted Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen and returned it 18 yards to the Baylor 42-yard line with 6:28 to play in the fourth quarter. Ford tied the Longhorn single-season record for interceptions by a linebacker with four.