Well. 23 Football runs by Baylor, 38-27

AUSTIN, Texas Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the No. 23 Texas football 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 179 yards, his 18th career 100-yard game and ninth in his last 10 games.

KEY STATISTICS

• After falling behind 9-0, Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns on a seven-play 75-drive and took it in himself from three yards out to put Texas on the board.

• Texas scored again on their second straight drive after taking over from the Baylor 29 yard line. Bijan Robinson ran it in to put Texas up 14-9. The two-yard touchdown run was the 40th career touchdown for Robinson. He has now scored a touchdown either rushing or receiving in 21 of his last 24 games.

• Texas drove six plays for 55 yards and Bert Auburn knocked through a 38-yard field goal to put the Longhorns up 17-12. Roschon Johnson made a 21-yard rush on the drive.

• The Longhorns went 10 plays and 78 yards and Johnson punched it in from a yard out to put Texas up 24-19.

• Baylor recovered a fumble and scored to go up 27-24 with 13:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

• Texas responded with an 11-play 75-yard drive that featured all running plays. Bijan Robinson ran it in from one yard out for the touchdown to put Texas up 31-27. Robinson tallied 65 rushing yards on the drive and passed 1,500 yards for the season.

Jaylan Ford intercepted Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen and returned it 18 yards to the Baylor 42-yard line with 6:28 to play in the fourth quarter. Ford tied the Longhorn single-season record for interceptions by a linebacker with four.

• The Longhorns capitalized on the interception with another scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Roschon Johnson.

