Well. 23 Augustana Volleyball to Travel to Winona State and Upper Iowa this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD— After finishing 1-1 this weekend inside the Elmen Center, the Augustana volleyball team takes the road to face the Warriors of Winona State and the Peacocks of Upper Iowa. The Vikings will face Winona State at 6 pm on Friday and Upper Iowa at 2 pm on Saturday.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

The Warriors

Winona State is 4-5 on the season while holding an 0-2 record in NSIC play. The Warriors got swept last weekend against SMSU and Sioux Falls. Their last win was against Western Colorado (3-0), at the Toro Classic Hosted by California State University, Dominguez Hills.

The Warriors offense is led by Madison Larson with 117 kills averaging 3.77 a set. Winona State defense is led by Casey Volkmann with 142 digs and Mikenna Joerger with 36 blocks.

The Peacocks

Upper Iowa is 6-3 on the season and holds a 0-2 record within the NSIC. The Peacocks were defeated last weekend against SMSU and Sioux Falls. Their last win was against Illinois-Springfield (3-0) at the Hampton Inn Invitational Hosted by Parkside.

The Peacocks offense is led by Zoe Semelroth with 92 kills averaging 2.71 a set. The Upper Iowa defense is led by Kaci Beesecker with 138 digs and Semelroth with 26 blocks.

The Vikings

The No. 23 Vikings are coming off a weekend at home where they Hosted the Mavericks of Minnesota State and the now No.5 Golden Bears of Concordia St.-Paul. The Vikings defeated the Mavericks (3-1) on Friday night and lost to the Golden Bears (3-1) on Saturday evening.

Leading the way for the Vikings this past weekend was senior Maddy Guetter with 27 kills, five aces and eight total blocks being a top finisher in all categories for Augustana. Followed closely behind Guetter this weekend was senior Kia Kriener with 26 kills, three aces, and four total blocks helping the Vikings efficient offense.

Senior Erika Bute completed 39 digs and five aces highlighting the Vikings defense. Bute is ranked currently at number one in the NSIC and lands at 24th in the Nation in digs per set reigning home 5.18 apiece. Not only does Bute lead in digs per set but also took the NSIC lead and 28th rank in the Nation with 202 total digs on the season Proving her dominance and elite coverage of the court.

Aiding the Vikings defense was senior Piper Asche leading Augustana in total blocks with 10 averaging 1.25 a set and rallied home 16.5 points on the weekend.

Augustana is led across the board this season by Guetter with 118 kills averaging 3.31 a set and 151.5 points. Followed closely behind Guetter is senior Kate Reimann with 117 kills averaging 3.0 a set and 141.5 points.

Asche leads Augustana in blocks with 44.0 averaging 1.13 a set and senior Avery Thorson leads the way for Augustana with 392 assists averaging 10.05 a set.

–GoAugie.com–