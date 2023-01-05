Well. 22 Women’s Basketball Leads Wire-to-Wire in MAC Freedom Win Over Wilkes

Next Game: King’s College (Pa.) 1/7/2023 | 3 PM Jan. 07 (Sat) / 3 PM King’s College (Pa.) History

HOBOKEN, NJ (January 4, 2023) – Junior Elissa Nsenkyire finished with a game-high 17 points as No. 22 Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s basketball defeated Wilkes University 66-39 Wednesday in a MAC Freedom Matchup at Canavan Arena.

Graduate student Jess Broad had 15 points and senior Danielle Cornetta added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks, who won their second straight to improve to 11-2 on the year and to 4-0 in conference action.

Brenna Babcock and Yamirelis Matos each had eight points to lead Wilkes, who dropped to 3-10 on the year and to 2-2 in the MAC Freedom. Stevens has won four of the five all-time meetings between the programs. The Colonels have lost four straight.

After Broad won the opening tip, the Ducks wasted little time getting on the board, with Cornetta hitting a runner in the paint just 14 seconds into the game. Stevens would score the first nine points of the game and held Wilkes scoreless until Madison Robel converted a fast-break layup with 71 seconds left in the opening period.

The Ducks allowed just two field goals in each of the first two quarters to build a double-digit lead. Wilkes misfired on all three of his attempts from behind the arc in the first half and didn’t connect on a 3-point field goal until the fourth quarter when Nadia Evanosky hit a three with 42 seconds left in the game to account for the Colonels ‘ Lone 3-pointer of the game.

While Stevens held Wilkes to 4 of 19 shooting from the floor and forced 21 turnovers, Cornetta paced the Ducks’ offense, hitting four of her seven shots, to lead all players with 10 points. Impressively, Broad and first-year Dorothy Loffredo were a +15 in the first half as the Ducks built a 14-point advantage.

Playing with the lead, the Ducks increased their offensive output in the second half, scoring 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters. But it was the Ducks’ hot shooting in the third that essentially put the game out of reach. Stevens connected on four straight baskets – two coming from Nsenkyire – to start the quarter to push the lead to 18. The Ducks shot 50% from the floor in the third quarter to build as much as a 21-point lead. Nsenkyire led the Ducks with eight points in the period.

Inside the Numbers

The Ducks didn’t allow more than field baskets in any quarter. The Colonels had two field goals in both the first and second quarters and five in the third and fourth.

The Ducks won the battle of the boards 49-37, including an 18-8 edge on the Offensive glass, which led to a 7-5 edge in second-chance points. Graduate student Amber Porrett snagged a game-high nine rebounds and leads the MAC Freedom with 9.2 per game.

snagged a game-high nine rebounds and leads the MAC Freedom with 9.2 per game. First-year Leyla Castro finished with a game-high four assists. She also joined Nsenkyire in a perfect performance from the free throw line.

finished with a game-high four assists. She also joined Nsenkyire in a perfect performance from the free throw line. Senior Kaitlyn Rothwell blocked a career-high four shots.

Up Next

Women’s Basketball continues conference play on Jan. 7 with a home Matchup with King’s.

The Ducks are 4-1 all-time against the Monarchs, but have won each of the last four meetings between the programs.

Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise