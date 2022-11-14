Well. 22 W&L’s offense stays red hot in NCAA Second Round win

LEXINGTON, Va. – The No. 22 Washington and Lee men’s soccer team kept up its strong, late-season Offensive efforts in a 5-2 win over Muhlenberg in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Generals (16-2-4) fell behind in the 11th minute, when Chris Richards assisted Greyson King on the game’s opening score. The Mules (8-6-8) held that lead until the 42nd minute, when sophomore Lucas Pleasants (Raleigh, NC / Cardinal Gibbons) found first-year Buster Couhig (Baton Rouge, La. / Catholic) for the equalizer, as Couhig headed in a corner cross taken by Pleasants.

W&L pulled ahead in the 48th minute on a goal from junior Grant McCarty (Dallas, Texas / Parish Episcopal), but King got Muhlenberg back to even just nine minutes later.

In the 70th minute, sophomore Weyimi Agbeyegbe (Atlanta, Ga. / Westminster) kickstarted a three-goal blitz from W&L with his team-leading 15th goal of the season and his fifth straight game with a score. First-year Matteo Adler (Cobham, England / ACS Cobham International) padded the lead in the 79th minute with a left-footed shot from close range that got through a defender’s legs and into the goal. Junior Evan DiPaula (Fleming Island, Fla. / Fleming Island) then got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute to seal the win.

Agbeyegbe’s streak of five straight games with a goal is the longest for a W&L player this season, and he also assisted on DiPaula’s goal to give him a team-high 36 points for the year. Bass extended his program record for career assists to 26 with a helper on McCarty’s goal, while senior Michael Kutsanzira (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe / Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)) moved past Dylan Ritch ’19 for second in program history with his 25th career assist on Agbeyegbe’s goal.

Couhig and DiPaula both found the back of the net for the first time in their careers, Adler’s goal was his seventh of the season and Pleasants now has assists in back-to-back games. The team’s five goals marked the eighth time this season with at least that many, and the Generals have now scored 25 goals over their last five games. With 67 team goals in 22 games this season, W&L is just three away from tying the 2021 team for most goals in a season in program history.

King’s two goals for the Mules were his second and third this season, and they came on his only two attempts of the game. Richards shot a team-high four times in the contest and Taylan Akdag, who Assisted on King’s second goal, finished with three attempts and one on goal.

Between the posts, W&L first-year Will Joseph (Wilmette, Ill. / New Trier) (16-0-4) made four saves throughout the duration of the game, while Ben Mulford stopped nine shots for Muhlenberg.

For the second game in a row, W&L held a 10-4 shot advantage at halftime and went on to finish the game at 27-12 after a 17-8 margin in the second half. Corner kicks also favored the Blue and White by an 11-3 count.

The Generals advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 for the third straight fall season, where they will take on the third-ranked Kenyon Owls. The game’s date, time and location will be announced in the coming days.