Well. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. USC

Well. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Thanksgiving day to play its second game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In the second of three games in three days while in the Bahamas, the Vols (3-1) are scheduled to tip off with USC (4-1) at 1:30 pm ET.

Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Carolyn Peck (analyst) will have the call on ESPN2. Fans can also catch the game online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN by clicking HERE. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Brian Rice and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action. To listen to the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 85, or channel 961 on the SXM App.

Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 on Wednesday night behind a strong second half in which it outscored the Bulldogs 43-22. The Vols used a 10-0 run to end the first half and a 17-1 run Midway through the second half to improve to 3-1 on the young season despite being without a senior guard Josiah-Jordan James due to knee soreness. James has been on a minutes restriction to start the season following offseason knee surgery.

“It was a very physical first half and I thought the way we closed the first half was a very important part of the game,” Vols Coach Rick Barnes said after the game. “We got some great play from our bench with some key guys in foul trouble not playing the minutes they normally play. Overall a terrific team win for us.”

Santiago Vescovi was Tennessee’s leading scorer against Butler. The senior guard scored 13 points, all coming in the second half on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-5 shooting from the three-point line. Vescovi also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Freshman Julian Phillips was one of two other Vols to score double-figures. In addition to 10 points from Zakai Zeigler, Phillips scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, had two assists, a steal and a block. Zeigler added five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

This week marks Tennessee’s third time participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis, as the Vols took home a fifth-place finish in 2013 and a third-place finish in 2017. The Vols are 5-2 overall in the event. Following its win over Butler on Wednesday night, and facing USC on Thursday afternoon, the Vols will play their third and final game of the week on Friday against either Kansas or Wisconsin.