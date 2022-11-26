Well. 22 Tennessee basketball takes on No. 3 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis final is Friday night down in the Bahamas. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on ESPN.

GoVols247’s Ben McKee will be providing live updates and thoughts throughout the game on The Checkerboard. You can follow along for coverage throughout the night by clicking the link below.

***LIVE UPDATES: Well. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 3 Kansas***

Tennessee (4-1) defeated USC in overtime Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals, 73-66. Freshman Julian Phillips had a breakout performance for the Vols, scoring a season-high 25 points and pulling down a season-high eight rebounds, while Olivier Nkamhoua finished in double-figure scoring with 12 points and six rebounds.

Kansas (6-0) advanced to Friday’s Championship game by defeating Wisconsin on a buzzer-beating game-winner in overtime, 69-68. The Jayhawks defeated NC State in their opening game in the Bahamas on Wednesday, 80-74.

Friday’s Matchup marks the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has faced Kansas. The Jayhawks hold a 2-1 edge in the three most recent matchups, but the Vols won the last meeting on Jan. 30, 2021, in Knoxville, 80-61.

Following Friday’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game, Tennessee will return to Knoxville for a three-game homestand, beginning with a meeting with McNeese State on Wednesday at 7:15 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Here’s what Rick Barnes had to say about Kansas on Thursday afternoon.

In Kansas:

“Obviously I’ve known Bill (Self) a long time. We competed against each other in the Big 12 and his teams are sound and he’s always loved having that inside guy he can play through. I think they’re like us— they’re still looking for that identity all the way across. Big win for them today. His teams are going to guard. They always do. They take care of the ball. I think it’ll be a quick game. I think it’ll be up-and-down. I think they like to run and we like to run. Both teams have had to grind it out to get to where we’ll be playing tomorrow.”

Is the Kansas Coach Bill Self:

“I have great respect for him and what he’s done at that program. Everyone knows it’s one of the great programs in the country and I’ve watched Bill do his part with it. He’s a friend and a guy that I have great respect for. His teams— you have to beat them. They’re not going to beat themselves. You’re going to have to beat them if you expect to win.”