Well. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Well. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) in its second home game of the season. The Vols and Eagles have never met on the hardwood, but the Vols are 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

Fans can catch the game on SEC Network+ and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Andy Brock (play-by-play) and VFL Steve Hamer (analyst) will have the call.

SEC Network+ is a complementary digital platform providing hundreds of additional digital only events to fans through the ESPN App on connected devices. With a cable or satellite subscription you can access the network using your TV Credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

To listen to Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp call the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 84, or channel 84 on the SXM App.

Tennessee basketball fell 11 spots to No. 22 in Monday’s AP Poll after losing to Colorado 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

The Vols entered the game at Bridgestone Arena as 15.5-point favorites. It was the first time Tennessee has lost during the Rick Barnes era to a team that they were favored by 12 or more points against. It was previously 49-0 in such games.

It was a struggle offensively all day for Tennessee. For the game, he shot 25% from the field and 27% from behind the three-point line. The Vols (1-1) turned it over 15 times, were out-rebounded 47-38 and allowed 34 points in the paint, while only scoring 10 points of their own inside.

Wednesday night will be UT’s final game before traveling to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their first game will be on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Butler at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2.