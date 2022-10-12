Well. 22 Soccer’s Trinity Byars earns United Soccer Coaches D1 national Honor

AUSTIN, Texas – The Awards keep Rolling in for No. 22 Texas soccer’s Trinity Byars as the sophomore forward was selected on Wednesday afternoon as the United Soccer Coaches Division I National Collegiate Player of the Week for the first time in her standout career.

Byars adds the United Soccer Coaches national accolade to a Weekly award list that already includes College Soccer News Women’s National Team of the Week and Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Switching gears a bit from goal scorer to distributor during last weekend’s league home sweep of Kansas State (W, 4-0) and Kansas (W, 2-0), the Richardson, Texas, native was directly involved in five of Texas’ six goals by dishing five combined assists over the two contests.

Included was a career-high three-assist effort on Thursday during the Burnt Orange & White’s Rout of the Wildcats. Byars highlighted her performance against KSU by delivering a pass that started the action on Cameron Brooks’ eventual 68th minute match winner. On Sunday, during the 2-0 blanking of Kansas, she made key final passes that directly led to both Mackenzie McFarland and Jilly Shimkin’s goals over a 2:22 stretch of the second half. Byars currently leads the Big 12 in goals (11), assists (nine) and total points (31).

Next up for Byars and her Longhorns teammates is a road trip to Morgantown, W.Va., to battle West Virginia (4-3-6, 1-0-3 Big 12) on Thurs., Oct. 13, at 4 pm CT.