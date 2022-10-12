Well. 22 Soccer preview: at West Virginia
Match 15: Well. 22 Texas (10-1-3, 4-0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (4-3-6, 1-0-3 Big 12)
Time: Thursday, Oct. 1 to 4 p.m. CT
Location: Morgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)
Tickets: Free Admission for all fans
Live Stats: LINK
TV: There will be no TV or web stream broadcast of Thursday’s match at West Virginia.
Free Kicks:
- Texas sophomore forward Trinity Byars is closing in on more program history. After registering 12 goals and 10 assists during her 2021 freshman campaign, Byars is one assist from becoming just the second player in Longhorns history to post two seasons with double-digit goals & assists (and the first to do it in consecutive years). The other was former two-time All-American Kelly Wilson back in 2001 (13G, 12 A) and 2004 (16G, 14A).
- The Oct. 11 versions of the Weekly league Awards owned a Distinctive Burnt Orange Hue as sophomore forward Trinity Byars (Offensive Player), fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks (Defensive Player) and Graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden (Goalkeeper) all earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors. It was Byars’ third Big 12 Weekly accolade of 2022 (seventh overall), Madden’s was her second consecutive Big 12 Weekly Honor (sixth overall) and Brooks’ marked the first of her career.
- Texas trails its all-time series against West Virginia by a total of 2-9-3, and at 0-4-0, has never beaten the Mountaineers on the road in Morgantown. The series has been marked by a plethora of close contests as 12 of the 14 total matches dating back to 2004 have been settled by one goal or required overtime. The squads battled to a pair of 0-0 (2OT) ties in 2021 with Texas advancing past West Virginia on PK’s during the Big 12 Championship semifinals.
- The Longhorns defense currently owns a shutout streak of 380:48 dating back to the second half of the 1-1 tie at No. 12 TCU is Sept. 22 has now TIED A SCHOOL RECORD WITH FOUR STRAIGHT SHUTOUTS.
- Texas enters Thursday riding a school record 14-MATCH BIG 12 CONFERENCE REGULAR-SEASON UNBEATEN STREAK (10-0-4). UT’s last regular-season Big 12 defeat OCCURRED 706 DAYS AGO back on Nov. 6, 2020, in a 1-0 loss at Texas Tech.
- Texas also enters Sunday riding a 12-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK (9-0-3) dating back to Aug. 28 against Florida. That’s tied for the fourth-longest such skein in school history. The program’s unbeaten streak record is 14 matches stretching from Sept. 12 th Nov. 4, 2021 (10-0-4 record).
- The Longhorns currently rank FIRST IN NCAA DIVISION I in assists and assists-per-match (3.21) with 45 Helpers over their first 14 contests. Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars is tied for THIRD IN THE NATION in total assists (nine) and Ranks SIXTH in assists-per-match (0.68). Sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is also currently tied for SEVENTH IN THE NATION with eight assists.
- The Longhorns also currently rate FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (123), SIXTH in goals (39), SEVENTH in shots-per-match (19.86) & 10TH in scoring offense (2.79). Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks THIRD IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (31) and FOURTH in points-per-match (2.38), SIXTH in total goals (11) and NINTH in goals-per-match (0.85).
- At its current scoring rate of 2.79 goals-per-match, Texas is on pace to score approximately 51 goals during the 18-match 2022 regular season. That would be good for a tie for third all-time in a single campaign in Longhorns history prior to even entering the postseason. The current program record of 57 goals was established back in 2002, while the 2004 (55 goals), 2006 (51 goals), 2000 (49 goals) & 2007 (48 goals) squads round out the top five.