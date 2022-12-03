Well. 22 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly defeats No. 16 Illinois, 71-66

In its biggest home game since the 2019-20 season, No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball and No. 16 Illinois were deadlocked in a battle down to the wire.

The Terps had controlled much of the game — leading for the majority — but the Fighting Illini refused to dissipate.

Leading 67-66 with less than a minute to play, Maryland needed a dagger. Kevin Willard called a timeout with 28.3 seconds to play and 16 seconds left on the shot clock. Who did the Terps turn to? None other than the Hometown kid: Jahmir Young.

After three years at Charlotte, nerves could have been expected for the Graduate guard and Upper Marlboro, Maryland native in his first big home game.

Young not only stepped up to the task. They crushed it.

Young nailed the game-sealing three from the top of the key with 14 seconds left and the shot clock expiring. His clutch, Behemoth of a shot from the top of the key gave Maryland the 70-66 lead, all it needed to knock off the Fighting Illini.

Kevin Willard got his first signature win as Maryland head coach, and the Terps improved to 8-0.

Fans packed the XFINITY Center for the first big home game of the Kevin Willard era and probably the biggest home game since the 2019-20 season. Dressed in gold for the annual “Gold Rush” game, 4,000 students surrounded the Hardwood from the baselines to the sidelines, creating a Bonkers environment for the top-25 tilt.

With a defensive stop and a Young triple to start the game, it felt like the roof was going to Blow off the arena.

Both teams pressed from the jump, setting the tone for a rampant pace. Illinois held a 14-11 lead at the first media timeout, with Illinois junior big Coleman Hawkins trading blows with Young and senior forward Donta Scott.

Willard was clearly feeding off the crowd, including a moment where he emphatically pointed down the floor like he was an official giving possession to Maryland after Illinois freshman guard Skyy Clark dribbled off his foot.

Regardless of what ultimately happened at the end of the game, it was clear early on that the energy surrounding the Maryland men’s basketball faithful has been restored.

On the court, the Terps were speeding up the Fighting Illini. Senior guard Hakim Hart and Young hit back-to-back Threes within 21 seconds of each other, forcing an Illinois timeout about halfway through the first frame. Illini head Coach Brad Underwood was clearly livid, getting in the face of one of his players immediately after calling for time.

Maryland was able to extend its lead to 28-16 at the under-eight media break of the first half, dictating the game’s tempo with its intensity on both ends of the floor.

Illinois stopped the bleeding afterwards, going on a 9-0 run, but the Terps had an emphatic answer from Hart. The senior hit back-to-back triples, re-padding Maryland’s cushion and reigniting the building.

Maryland went into Halftime with a 41-34 lead, and Young led it with 15 points.

The Terps quickly extended their lead back to 11 to start the second half, but the Illini refused to go away, cutting the lead to 49-43 with about 15 minutes to play.

Illinois clamped up on the defensive end, muddying the game up and taking its turn to control the tempo. The Illini rattled off an extended 9-0 run to trim the deficit to 55-54 with under nine minutes to play, forcing Willard to burn a timeout. Maryland did not score a bucket for four-plus minutes, but Scott hit a tough two in the paint to weather the storm.

However, the game completely flipped upside down. Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit one of two free throws to tie the game for the first time since early in the first half.

Maryland built its lead back up to five, but the Illini once again answered to knot the game at 62 by the final media timeout. The Terps went on a significant scoring drought yet again, this one lasting three-plus minutes.

Needing an all-important defensive stop leading by one and just a few minutes left, Ian Martinez came up with an emphatic swat of a freshman guard Jayden Epps 3-pointer. Young and Shannon traded Deuces on the ensuing possessions, leaving Maryland right were it was Moments before.

The Terps and Fighting Illini continued to trade buckets, but it was Young who had the final say.

Three things to know

1. The XFINITY Center was bananas. The Maryland home crowd was lackluster for the start of the Willard era, but both students and alumni answered the call Friday night. Terps fans once again showed why the XFINITY Center is considered to have one of the best big-game atmospheres in all of college basketball.

2. Jahmir Young answered any questions about whether he could play at this level. Oftentimes, players make the jump from mid-major to high-major basketball and fail to live up to their billing. On Friday, and with his strong start to the season, Young put those doubters to rest. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native shone Friday, putting up 24 points and the biggest shot of Maryland’s season. Young not only contributed, but starred in his first big game for his Hometown team, which is incredibly impressive.

3. Maryland men’s basketball has arrived. No one could have imagined this success for Willard and his program early, probably not even Willard. Regardless, the Terps stayed undefeated and picked up the first home signature win of the Willard era. For a program that didn’t even make the NIT one year ago, Maryland is as nationally relevant as any team in the country.