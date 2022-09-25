Well. 22 Creighton volleyball Tops Villanova for second Big East Sweep

Well. 22 Creighton earned its second sweep of the weekend, this team beating Villanova 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Norah Sis led the Bluejays with 12 kills while freshman Ava Martin added 11 kills and hit .368. Keeley Davis had eight kills on 14 swings, hitting at a .571 clip.

Kendra Wait had 34 assists and two aces. Ellie Bolton also had two aces, including one on match point.

Creighton held Villanova to a .090 hitting percentage.