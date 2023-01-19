Well. 22/20 Men’s Basketball Falls To No. 20/18 Marquette, 83-75

Next Game: DePaul University 1/21/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 21 (Sat) / 2:00 PM DePaul University

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The No. 22/20 Providence College men’s basketball team was defeated by No. 20/18 Marquette, 83-75, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The Friars fell to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in BIG EAST play. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Friars with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) notched his seventh double-double of the season via 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) added 18 points.

“We’ll learn from this. We have 12 conference games left. We are coming home for a homestand for two games. It’s going to be very important we get everybody in our city to support these men” said Head Coach Ed Cooley .



FIRST HALF:

Hopkins scored the first basket with a reverse layup for the Friars.

At the 15:17 mark, Noah Locke (Baltimore, Md.) nailed a left-wing three-pointer that produced the Friars first three. The contest was deadlocked at 9-9 before the first media timeout.

(Baltimore, Md.) nailed a left-wing three-pointer that produced the Friars first three. The contest was deadlocked at 9-9 before the first media timeout. Marquette went on a 9-2 run, PC answered with a 7-0 run with a Hopkins’ fadeaway jumper alongside a putback layup and an Alyn Breed (Powder Springs, Ga.) corner three-pointer. Providence led 18-17 at the second media timeout.

(Powder Springs, Ga.) corner three-pointer. Providence led 18-17 at the second media timeout. Marquette captured a 22-20 lead at the third media timeout.

The Golden Eagles manufactured a 10-2 run over 3:18 of action. Carter ended the run with a driving layup. Marquette led 33-24 at the final media timeout of the opening stanza.

At the 3:01 mark, there is an inbound play Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, NJ) found Hopkins for an and-one layup to cut the lead to eight points.

(Elizabeth, NJ) found Hopkins for an and-one layup to cut the lead to eight points. With 50 seconds remaining, Carter located a cutting Croswell for an easy layup.

Marquette led 38-31 at halftime.

Providence shot 14-29 (48.3%) from the field, 2-9 (22.2%) from three and 1-3 (33.3%) from the free throw line.

Marquette shot 14-28 (50.0%) from the field, 4-9 (44.4%) from three and 6-8 (75.0%) from the free throw line.



SECOND HALF:

Breed fed Croswell for a slam dunk for the first bucket of the half.

In the first 5:12 of the half, Marquette outscored Providence 11-4 and led 49-35 at the first media timeout.

I Carter knocked down a deep right wing three-pointer followed by a pair of free throws.

At the 12:53 mark, Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) hit an and-one layup off the dish from Hopkins.

(Ambler, Pa.) hit an and-one layup off the dish from Hopkins. Marquette had a 56-42 advantage at the second media timeout.

At the 8:54 mark, Croswell battled for a rebound and converted the field goal.

Before the third media timeout, Breed nails a tough stepback jumper. Providence trailed 60-52 with 8:00 to play.

Meanwhile, Croswell scored back-to-back layups, before a Hopkins physical layup to draw the Friars within six points.

After a Marquette layup, Carter responded with a corner three, Providence trailed 69-63 with 4:14 left.

With 2:27 remaining, Corey Floyd, Jr. (Franklin, NJ) snagged a rebound and made a layup to halt a Golden Eagle run.

(Franklin, NJ) snagged a rebound and made a layup to halt a Golden Eagle run. At the 1:15 mark, Croswell hit two free throws and forced a turnover.

Marquette knocked down free throws down the stretch to pick up the conference triumph.



NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS:

Providence finished 29-61 (47.5%) from the field, 4-18 (22.2%) from three and 13-19 (68.4%) from the free throw line.

Marquette finished 29-55 (52.7%) from the field, 8-19 (42.1%) from three and 17-20 (85.0%) from the free throw line.

Three players finished in double figures for the Friars, Croswell (20), Hopkins (19), and Carter (18).

Marquette holds a 21-15 edge in the all-time series versus Providence.

The Friars are now 3-2 in BIG EAST road games and 4-3 overall in road games.

Providence is ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. It’s the team’s second week in the polls.

The Friars outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 34-27.

Providence finished plus-seven on the Offensive glass and benefitted 22 points off those boards.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Friars on the fast break, 24-5.

Tyler Kolek led the way for Marquette with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six points.

Breed recorded a season-high four assists.



WHAT’S NEXT:

The Friars will host DePaul on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, RI Tip-off is set for 2:00 pm and the game will be televised on FS1.

The Friars hold a 37-13 all-time series lead versus the Blue Demons, including a 20-4 mark at home. Earlier this season, PC earned a 74-59 road triumph over DePaul on January 1, 2023.

-GO FRIARS!-