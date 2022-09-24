Well. 22/19 Football falls in overtime at Texas Tech, 37-34

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 22/19 Texas Football team converted a 48-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to force overtime but came up short 37-34 at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries and Hudson Card threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

KEY STATISTICS

• The Longhorns struck first as they found the endzone in three plays. Keilan Robinson scored on a 35-yard pass play from Hudson Card .

• Texas took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Red Raiders came back to go up 14-7 on a 17-yard touchdown throw from Donovan Smith to Tahj Brooks.

• Hudson Card scrambled and found Xavier Worthy for a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Longhorns up 17-14. For Worthy it’s his first touchdown catch of the season.

• Texas went into Halftime with a 24-14 lead after a 12-play, 82-yard drive, which ended with a Bijan Robinson eight-yard touchdown run. For Robinson it’s his fourth straight game with a rushing touchdown and he has scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in 15 of his last 16 games.

• Robinson scored his second touchdown of the game with a 40-yard burst down the sideline to give Texas a 31-17 lead. Hudson Card make a critical 22-yard pickup on 3rd and 10 to keep the drive alive. It’s the ninth career multi-touchdown game for Bijan Robinson .

• The Red Raiders put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive to get within a score of 31-24.

• The Longhorns made a crucial goal-line as they stopped Texas Tech on fourth and goal from the two-yard line with 10:18 to play in the fourth quarter.

• The Red Raiders tied the game with a 19-yard touchdown pass by Smith with 7:54 to play.

• Texas Tech kicked the go-ahead field goal from 45-yards with 21 seconds left in the game to go up 34-31.

• The Longhorns drove 46 yards on four plays in 21 seconds and Bert Auburn kicked a 48-yard field goal to tie the game 34-34 at the end of regulation.

• The Red Raiders kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime.

NEXT

The Longhorns are back at home to host West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.