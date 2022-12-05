Well. 22/18 Women’s Basketball takes down Southern, 92-43

Next Game: Alabama State 12/11/2022 | 2:00 PM CT LONGHORN NETWORK December 11 (Sun) / 2:00 PM CT Alabama State History

AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points and Sonya Morris added 20 as the No. 22/18 Texas Women’s Basketball team defeated Southern 92-43 on Sunday at Moody Center.

All-American Rori Harmon dished out 10 assists, her fourth career double digit assist game and added nine points and four steals. Aaliyah Moore scored in double figures for the seventh straight game with 11 points and DeYona Gaston added 10 for her second double digit scoring effort. Gaston also tallied three blocked shots.

Gonzales and Morris hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Texas (4-4) out to a 17-6 lead at the first media timeout with 3:56 to play in the opening quarter. By the first media timeout all five Texas starters had scored in the game.

Texas closed the half with a 10-2 run and led 46-16 at the break. The Longhorns held Southern (2-5) to one field goal in the final 4:10 of the second quarter.

Morris added 11 points in the third quarter and the Longhorns extended their lead to 73-30 after three periods. Texas outscored Southern 46-27 in the second half.

Game Notes

• Shaylee Gonzales scored 13 first quarter points. Her previous season-high coming into the game was 12. Gonzales finished the game with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

• Gonzales scored eight straight points for Texas as part of a 10-0 run in which the Longhorns held Southern without a field goal for the final 3:01 of the first quarter.

• Texas shot 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) from the field in the first quarter and led 29-10 after the first period. For the first half, Texas shot 17-of-25 (68 percent) from the field.

• The Longhorns shot 32-of-57 (56.1 percent) from the field for the game.

• Texas held Southern to 16 points in the first quarter, marking the lowest for an opponent this season.

• Texas held a 14-0 advantage in fast break points.

• The Longhorns forced Southern into 27 turnovers and held a 35-11 edge in points off turnovers.

• As a team the Longhorns registered 20 assists.

• Texas shot 21-of-25 (84 percent) from the free-throw line.

• The 43 points allowed by Texas, marked their 10th time in the past five seasons they have held an opponent under 45 points. Of those 10 times, seven of them have come under the head Coach Vic Schaefer .

• Freshman Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored nine points for Texas and grabbed three rebounds.