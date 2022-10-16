Well. 21 Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw at Boston College

Next Game: Syracuse 10/20/2022 | 6:00 P.M ACC Network October 20 (Thu) / 6:00 PM Syracuse

NEWTON, Mass. – The No. 21-ranked Pitt Women’s soccer team (11-4-1, 4-2-1 ACC) tied host Boston College (5-6-4, 1-5-1 ACC), 1-1, Saturday at Newton Campus Complex thanks to a late equalizer by Samiah Phiri .

“Disappointed not to win a game we clearly controlled,” head Coach Randy Waldrum said. “We simply weren’t clinical enough in front of goal tonight or we could have won by four. That’s the ACC, and as we continue to learn we have to understand that these types of games have to be put away early.”

The Panthers trailed by a goal until Phiri evened the score in the 74th minute, marking her third goal of the season and second in the last four games. Sarah Schupansky distributed her team-leading seventh assist of the season on the goal that ultimately allowed the Panthers to come away with a point.

“Great fight to keep pushing for the goal to tie the game. Proud of that effort by the team,” Waldrum said.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute thanks to a goal by Sam Smith that saw Samantha Agresti credited with an assist. Boston College held the lead for the next 59 minutes until Phiri broke through for the Panthers.

Pitt dominated statistically, holding an 18-6 advantage in shots and a 6-3 edge in shots on goal. Schupansky led the game with six shots while Landy Mertz put a game-high three of her five shots on goal.

Smith led Boston College with two shots on goal.

Caitlyn Lazzarini made two saves in 90 minutes in goal for the Panthers while Wiebke Willebrandt registered a game-high five saves for the Eagles.

UP NEXT

Pitt begins its final stretch of the 2022 regular season by beginning a three-game homestand with a matchup against Syracuse on Thursday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and is set for a 6 pm start.

PITT NOTES

Pitt is now 42-37-5 under the leadership of fifth-year head coach Randy Waldrum. After going 9-22-4 in the first two years of a massive rebuild, Pitt has gone 33-17-1 over the last two-plus seasons.

The Panthers’ tie with Boston College marked its first draw of the season and first since a 3-3 tie in double overtime at Miami on Sept. 29, 2019.

Pitt played its final road game of the 2022 season on Saturday and finished the regular season with a 4-3-1 record in road games.

Sarah Schupansky has now tallied 37 career points and 13 career assists in just under two seasons in her Pitt career.

