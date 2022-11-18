Well. 21 Washington Huskies—BuffZone

CU Buffs volleyball No. 21 Washington Huskies

GAME TIME: Friday, 8 p.m. MT, Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Washington.

RECORDS: Colorado 17-9, 9-7; Washington 18-8, 10-6.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.26 Kills per set); OH Lexi Hadrych, Gr. (3.11 Kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (7.91 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.17 blocks per set); MB Meegan Hart, Gr. (1.32 blocks per set, 2.46 Kills per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.35 digs per set). Washington — OH Claire Hoffman, Sr. (4.16 Kills per set, 2.16 digs per set); S Ella May Powell, Sr. (10.81 assists per set, 2.34 digs per set); L Lauren Bays, So. (2.94 digs per set); MB Sophie Summers, So. (0.86 blocks per set).

NOTES: CU’s NCAA Tournament hopes likely hang in the balance this weekend with two road matches against ranked foes, first against the Huskies and then on Sunday at No. 25 Washington State (1 pm MT, Pac-12 Mountain)…The Buffs are in Bubble territory, Entering the weekend at No. 48 in the RPI with four games remaining. Washington is No. 34 in the RPI and Washington State is No. 38…CU received three points in this week’s AVCA top 25 poll…Washington has lost three of its past five matches, although two of those losses were on the road and the other was a five-set loss against No. 8 Stanford…The Buffs suffered a four-set loss at home against UW on Oct. 16 and has lost their past six matches against the Huskies…CU is just 5-19 all-time against UW, including an 0-10 mark in Seattle…The Buffs complete the regular season next week with a road match at Arizona before hosting Utah in the finale.